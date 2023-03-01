Proton VPN makes it easier to bypass censorship and secure browsing

Audio player loading…

Users of one of the best VPN services on the market now have a more flexible way to bypass censorship and secure their browsing activities.

The Swiss-based Proton VPN has just launched a new browser extension to meet the pressing needs of its community.

A standalone VPN platform means that people don't need to download and install Proton's desktop apps for enjoying the service.

While it's still in beta at the time of writing, Proton's paid subscribers can use the new browser extension on all Chrome and Firefox browsers.

Better security and internet freedom for all

"The Proton VPN browser extension will make it easier than ever before for people to enjoy a secure and private internet and to bypass censorship," said Proton's Founder and CEO Andy Yen.

One of the most requested features by Proton's users, paid subscribers can now enjoy the software's protection and unlocking power in a couple of clicks - directly from their browser.

As mentioned before, Proton's browser extension is currently in beta and compatible to use with all Chrome and Firefox browsers, including Brave and Microsoft Edge.

More flexible not just to use, but also to install. Users don't need, in fact, to download its Windows or Mac VPN app to have their traffic encrypted and location spoofed. This means that Proton VPN can now be available also in those countries where its applications are usually blocked.

Proton's browser extension opens up to new VPN uses, too.

"Our new browser extension offers users more options while maintaining the same high levels of functionality they rightly expect," said Yen.

Opting for this new distribution channel allows people to safely browse and/or access otherwise geo-restricted content without impacting their overall online activities, for example.

Their speed connection won't be impacted. At the same time, users will be able to keep using their real IP address on other apps and services without the need of turning on the split tunneling feature.

Proton's browser extension also allows users to pick different servers at once among its 2,300+ network across over 65 countries, one for each browser and up to 10 simultaneous connections. That's beneficial for those looking to browse from several distinct locations at the same time.

This move is only the last effort into Proton's commitment to fighting back against censorship by allowing secure and unrestricted online activities to happen.

A few months ago, the provider rolled out its Stealth VPN protocol to better evade internet restrictions and VPN blocks. More recently, it even made its encrypted cloud storage Proton Drive available also to those without a Proton account, giving anyone the chance to secure their files.