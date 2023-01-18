Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – rumored superiority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the ultimate Android phone of 2023. Certainly, it’s a phone that we’re expecting big things from, as it’s predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – remains one of the best phones you can buy, even a year on from launch.

We’ll know exactly how good the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is soon, as it’s expected to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on February 1, but thanks to leaks and rumors, we already have a good idea of what this phone will offer.

With that in mind, we’ve compared what we’re expecting from the Galaxy S23 Ultra with all the key specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, so you can see how much of an upgrade the upcoming phone is likely to be.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is, of course, out now, and its price officially starts at $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849, but having been out for around a year, it can now often be found at a reduction – and is likely to drop in price further once the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lands.

Speaking of which, that’s likely to be unveiled on February 1 and will probably hit stores a week or two after that. We’d think this will be widely available across the globe, but a price leak suggests it will be more expensive than the S22 Ultra, starting at $1,249, which is likely to translate to around £1,200 / AU$1,900.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might also start with 256GB of storage, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts with 128GB. For reference, a 256GB S22 Ultra costs $1,299.99 / £1,249 / $1,999, so you might actually get more for your money with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, compared to the standard pricing for the current model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the cheaper phone (Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to have a very similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, meaning a boxy shape with a slot for the S Pen stylus, and camera lenses that jut individually out of the back.

Like the S22 Ultra, it will probably also have a glass rear and a metal frame, and it’s sure to have water resistance like its older sibling, as well.

It’s likely we’ll see some refinement to the design, with perhaps slightly smaller bezels or something, but these phones could be hard to tell apart visually.

However, their colors will probably differ, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra colors rumored to include Cotton Flower (cream), Misty Lilac (pink), Botanic Green and Phantom Black shades, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, green, burgundy, Graphite, Sky Blue, and red.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in four shades (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: display

As for the screen, we’re not expecting many differences here either, with reports suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 screen, just like the S22 Ultra.

The upcoming phone is also thought to have the same 120Hz variable refresh rate and the same under-display fingerprint sensor as the current model.

However, its screen might be able to get brighter, with reports suggesting it might be able to reach anywhere between 2,150 and over 2,200 nits, compared to 1,750 nits on the Galaxy S22 Ultra – though even 1,750 is already very bright.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a tougher display too, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 having been announced and being a likely inclusion, up from the Victus Plus of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Don't expect the S23 Ultra's screen to be much different to the S22 Ultra's (Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: camera and battery

The camera could be one of the main upgraded components on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as reports suggest it will have a new 200MP primary sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 10MP periscope camera (offering 10x optical zoom).

The only actual upgrade there would be the main sensor though, as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 108MP one. This new sensor will reportedly allow for better low light shots, as well as potentially delivering more detailed images.

Otherwise, the cameras might be similar, though some smaller possible upgrades on the S23 Ultra include better focusing, improved anti-shake, and some new camera modes, such as the ability to take hyperlapse videos of the sky – though that last thing and other software upgrades might come to the Galaxy S22 Ultra too.

If you’re hoping for a boost to battery life on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra then you might be out of luck, as the consensus seems to be that it will have a 5,000mAh battery – just like the S22 Ultra – and like that phone it will charge at up to 45W.

That said, there’s sure to be a new chipset in the new phone (more on that below) and that could make it more efficient, thereby improving longevity further.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a better main camera (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: specs and features

Other than the camera, the major update on the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks likely to be its chipset, with reports pointing to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset – and in fact, a better version of it than non-Samsung phones will have access to.

That’s up from either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 (depending on region) in the S22 Ultra, and it should be a major upgrade on either of those. It’s worth noting too that the whole world will probably get the same chipset with the new phone, rather than some regions getting a lesser Exynos one.

There’s not much news on RAM, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might also get a storage boost, with a starting size of 256GB, up from 128GB on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

And connectivity might be improved as well, with talk of satellite communications being offered on the phone, so you can make contact in an emergency if there’s no mobile signal.

We've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have better speakers and an improved microphone.

Expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to run Android 13 out of the box, whereas the S22 Ultra shipped with Android 12. But the older phone has been updated to the latest operating system already, so we don’t expect much difference there – other than the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will probably get OS updates for longer in the long term.

There might not be a huge amount to choose between the two phones (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Takeaway

Based on the leaks and rumors, it doesn’t seem like we’ll see too many upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The big changes look set to be the main camera, which will likely be upgraded to a 200MP sensor, and the chipset, which is sure to be better than last year’s.

Beyond that, the screen might be a bit brighter and tougher, there could be satellite communications added, and the starting storage size might be higher – but with a higher starting price to go with it.

The design, battery size, charging speed, other cameras, and screen size and resolution, meanwhile, might all be either very similar or identical to those of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may well end up topping our list of the best Samsung phones and even the best phones, it probably won’t be a huge improvement on 2022’s handset.