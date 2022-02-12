Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker with WiFi (Gen 2) review

The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker is a stylish table lamp that doubles as a speaker and can deliver a solid audio performance. Sure, other systems at this price can sound better, but they don’t look anywhere nearly elegant.

One-minute review

The latest collaboration between Sonos and IKEA sees the pair update a previously released Symfonisk speaker, with the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker with WiFi (Gen 2) improving over the original in every way.

This lamp’s design is much more sophisticated than what we were previously treated to, and its modular design allows you to opt for different lampshade designs and colors - so you’re sure to find a combination that better suits your home decor.

You’ll also find that the audio has been amped up too. The new Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker delivers a great-sounding performance that's closer to what regular Sonos speakers are capable of - however, bass lovers may find this speaker’s abilities are still a little lacking.

Considering that this new Lamp Speaker costs about as much as audiophile-focused Sonos One - or the Symfonisk Picture Frame speaker - it’s shame that you aren’t getting the same quality of performance from this device.

If you’re content with trading some of this high-end functionality for a piece of furniture that looks beautiful, then you won’t be disappointed with the Symfonisk Table Lamp. However, audiophiles may be better off with a different device from Sonos’ suite of gadgets.

Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker (Gen 2) price and availability

Available at IKEA

Lamp with fabric shade: $170 / £180

Lamp with glass shade: $190 / £199

You can pick up the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker (Gen 2) from IKEA and have several different options to choose between - which are spread across two price points.

No matter whether you opt for the black or white version of each the Lamp Speaker with a textile shade will set you back $170 / £179 (around AU$340) and the Lamp Speaker with a glass shade costs $190 / £199 (around AU$380).

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, you could buy each component separately - which would give you the option to swap designs in and out should you want to. The Speaker Lamp base (without a shade) costs $141 / £159 (around AU$300) and then you can grab the textile shade for $29 / £20 (around AU$35), or you could opt for the glass shade at $49 / £40 (around AU$75).

Design

Choice of shades in black or white

Lantern-like shape with glass shade

Traditional lamp design with fabric shade

Much like its predecessor, the new Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker combines the utility of a lamp and a wireless speaker into a single item. This follow-up gadget borrows several design cues from the original, but looks more sleek overall.

The differences between the new model and the original Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker are most noticeable if you opt for the glass shade option - the model we were sent to test. The glass shade combines elements of the original’s mushroom-shaped design with a lantern-style look to create a chic table lamp that you would be proud to have on display in your home.

While we didn’t have the chance to see it in person, the textile shade looks pretty stylish, too. It incorporates a thin fabric ring that circles around an inner cylinder that surrounds the lightbulb to create a blend of modern and more traditional aesthetics.

Both the textile and glass shades come in either white or black.

(Image credit: Future)

Your shade choice shouldn’t have any impact on the speaker’s sound quality so this is very much down to personal taste. The fabric shade is more budget-friendly so is worth considering if you’re looking to shave a little off this speaker’s price - but the glass shade offers a more premium look.

If you’re considering picking one of these speakers up for yourself but are on the fence as to which design option you should choose, we recommend heading to an IKEA store in-person to help you weigh up your options.

Regardless of which shade you pick, the speaker base is the same and comes in either white or black. The fabric covering is reminiscent of what you’ll find wrapped around a typical smart speaker like the Google Nest Audio.

On the front of the Lamp Speaker’s base, you’ll find a simple on/off button for the lightbulb, while on the back you’ll find the audio controls. These three buttons allow you to adjust the volume up or down and play/pause the music - with more sophisticated controls available through the Sonos mobile app.

While these simplistic controls get the job done, we’d have preferred if the light switch was a dial instead. The lamp is a decent brightness when paired with a standard bulb - the perfect level for a bedroom or more intimate living room space - but we would have liked the option to be able to dim and brighten the bulb.

Speaking of, the lamp supports any E27 LED bulb, giving you plenty of options to choose between.

Size-wise, the new Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker is about the same size as a typical lamp. The base on its own has a 16cm diameter and is 20cm tall. On top of that, you’ll have to consider the size of the lampshade; the textile shade has a 25cm diameter and height of 20cm, and the glass shade has a 22cm diameter and is 25cm tall.

If you manage to find the perfect spot for your new speaker its 2m-long power cord will almost certainly reach the nearest plug socket.

(Image credit: Future)

Setup

Sonos app-compatible

Multi-room audio support

TruePlay set up for iOS users

Like every other Sonos and Symfonisk speaker, to set up and use the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker (Gen 2) you’ll first need to download the Sonos app to your smartphone. This easy-to-use tool will guide you through the process of creating a Sonos sound system as well as serve as the main controller for all your devices at once.

In typical IKEA fashion, the instruction manual will guide you to the app, and the setup process is simple - taking only a few minutes.

Once your speaker is ready to go you’ll then need to login to the music streaming and podcast services of your choice to start enjoying your favorite tracks and shows. This can be a little tedious but the end result is a simple, one-stop-shop remote controller that can be easily shared with members of your household.

The only negative this system has is that, while it controls the audio it doesn’t let you turn the lightbulb on/off remotely, which feels like a missed trick on Sonos and IKEA’s part.

If you already have a suite of Sonos and Symfonisk speakers set up then you can easily add this new Table Lamp Speaker to work in tandem with the rest of your home’s devices. You can play music and podcasts back through any selection of speakers at once, letting you fill individual rooms or your whole house with noise.

Additionally, if you have picked up two Symfonisk Lamp Speakers you can set them up as a stereo pair to create and experience a more dynamic soundstage from your new devices. Unfortunately, different models of Sonos / Symfonisk speakers can’t pair up in stereo - they have to be identical models and versions.

While there is no support for Bluetooth, Apple device owners will be able to take advantage of AirPlay 2 to play audio through this Symfonisk speaker.

On top of that those with an iPhone or iPad running the latest version of iOS (except those listed on the official Sonos website) can take advantage of Trueplay, a system that automatically tunes your speaker to make it sound as good as possible in your home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

If you’re on Android you’ll instead be stuck with modulating the audio using the manual EQ control in the Sonos app. We didn’t spend too long adjusting the settings to our liking though so you should find yourself inconvenienced heavily by this.

Android users will find they’re losing out on some of the speaker’s features, but given how complete the Sonos app is, you’ll likely quickly forget.

Audio performance

Clear, detailed sound for trebles and mid-range tones

Bass can get a tad muddy at highest volumes

Offers nearly 360-degree audio

While this gadget may double as a lamp, it's still a speaker - and as with all speakers, the most important factor is audio performance. In this instance, the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker performs admirably, but may not be to everyone’s taste.

To test out this speaker we put it through its paces by playing to a variety of tracks ranging from orchestral classics to fast-paced hip-hop, as well as a few podcast episodes for good measure.

We found that it handled mid to high-range tones excellently, ensuring they were crisp and free from distortion as we turned the volume up. The Table Lamp was also able to create soundscapes that featured a solid amount of clarity and offered near-360-degree audio, so you can listen to music from all angles (though when we were positioned behind the speaker some audio became a little muffled).

Unfortunately, this dinky device doesn’t bring quite enough oomph to its bass for our liking. Tweaking the equalizer settings and pumping up the volume can help, but if you try to go above 75% of the maximum loudness the deeper tones start to distort and become slightly muddy.

This certainly won’t be the end of the world for everyone, especially because we can't see you wanting to pump up the volume this high very often. Even at around 50% of the max volume, you could run the risk of annoying your neighbors.

However, if you’re after a speaker that offers better audio performance and sits in a similar price range you might want to opt for the Symfonisk Picture Frame - a device that finds a better balance between fashion and function. You could also check out the Sonos One if you’re content with using a speaker with a more traditional design.

Should I buy the Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker (Gen 2)?

(Image credit: IKEA)

Buy it if…

You want a practical speaker

If you love music but don’t have the room to set aside dedicated space for a speaker, this practical lamp-hybrid could be just the sound system you need.

You want a stylish gadget

This speaker’s elegant interchangeable designs ensure it will fit the style of any home.

You an Apple device user

While Android users will still get a lot out of the Symfonisk Table Lamp speaker, Trueplay gives Apple users even more of a reason to snatch up this gadget.

Don’t buy it if…

You want smart speaker functions

This speaker may be compatible with smart speakers but doesn’t come with any kind of built-in assistant or microphone of its own.

You’re on a tight budget

There are certainly more expensive options out there, but $170 / £180 still isn’t cheap for any gadget. If you have a tight budget you might something under $100 / £100 suits you better.

You want top-quality music performance

If you’re happy opting for a speaker that isn’t also a lamp you can spend just as much on a sound system that delivers top-quality audio performance, such as the Sonos One.