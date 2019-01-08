Hands on: Royole FlexPai review

This is a proof-of-concept device that is proving that flexible smartphones are the future - but the poor performance in the hand and the chunky design mean that it doesn’t wow in every way.

There are moments in the life of a tech journalist that you know are going to be seminal, the time when you get to try out something that’s going to be massive in the future.

It’s the way we felt when trying on the HTC Vive for the first time, or flickering a finger across the first iPhone’s interface. We’ve just had the same sensation with the Royole FlexPai smartphone, the first fully flexible smartphone, at CES 2019.

The Royole FlexPai is available to buy in China right now, and comes in at a pretty hefty $1300 (around£1000 / AU$1825). That’s a pretty hefty price to pay, and while there’s a developer version of the handset, there’s also a version that consumers can buy.

Like the Google Glass of a few years ago though, this is not something that the mainstream is going to buy. It’ll entirely be the purview of the early adopter or those rich enough to say ‘I had one of the first flexible smartphones’.

Design and screen

Let’s get something out of the way now: the Royole FlexPai is only interesting because of the tech it contains inside. As a phone it’s pretty terrible.

The design is something of a necessity, and when you see you’ve got a screen that can roll around a hinge around 180 degrees, it’s impressive this much tech has been added into one small handset.

What you’ve got is essentially two smartphones linked together with at 7.8-inch screen - and you can feel both the handsets when holding the handset.

When unfurled into a tablet, it’s a small and compact device, with a slightly chunkier bezel on the left-hand side, with the two cameras contained inside.

When shut, it’s not a fully flat device, more of a wedge, so it’s pretty chunky to hold in the hand. The screens on either side - which can be used as two phones with dual-SIM functionality - are a little hard to use with one hand, as the rubberized hinge in the middle makes it a little unwieldy to hold, especially when trying to use something like the camera.

The back is plastic - there’s actually no glass anywhere on this phone, so Royole is claiming that it’s fully shatterproof - and it can get a little smudgy as a result.

The 7.8-inch screen is, well, just fine in terms of sharpness, with what looks like a 4:3 screen ratio - the 1920 x 1440 resolution isn’t the most clear but it doesn’t feel too low-res either - at around 300ppi it’s just what you need for the job.

Sadly, when the Royole FlexPai is completely open, it’s still not fully flat - the hinge stops it being a perfectly smooth plane. There’s a small hump in the middle, which irks when trying to use it as a tablet. It’s as if the brand saw that Apple was getting away with bending iPads and decided to follow suit.

Features

While the design of the phone isn’t anything to get excited about - chunky and harder to hold, but necessary to get that foldable screen - the software on this phone is terrible.

We were told this is final production software, and it’s packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, along with 6GB of RAM.

With that in mind, it makes no sense that the model we used was just so slow to do anything. Taking a picture was slow. Turning from tablet to phone was slow. Opening the settings took a harder press and was… yeah, you guessed it. Slow.

It’s hard to know why the Royole FlexPai ran this way when it had everything inside to make it fly along. Sure, it’s got to constantly work out whether it’s using one or two screens, but that doesn’t mean that the camera shutter speed should be so awful.

There are some nice user interface tweaks in the FlexPai though: the apps sliding along portions of the screen or the spine being used for quick app links is pretty cool.

The camera quality, which uses a dual sensor, isn’t anything to write home about, and watching back a movie was OK. Again, nothing mind-blowing, but it was nice being able to fold the phone over and have it stand up by itself. That was novel.

Early verdict

Look, we know we’re come down pretty hard on the Royole FlexPai, but that’s because you shouldn’t buy it in its current state. The software is just not up to the job and needs to be improved massively before you think about buying this incredibly expensive phone.

What it does do is give a sense of the future. It shows us that Royole knows what it’s doing in flexible screens, and arguably this is what the FlexPai is: a demonstration of that.

Because this is one of the few times in life when you know you’re holding something you could use on the train and you know that someone would stop you to ask what it is - or be desperate to if they can’t pluck up the courage.

After using this phone, we’re certain that we’ll be seeing phones that fold into tablets and more in the near future - and that’s awesome.