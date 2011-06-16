Benro A-157 EX

The A157 is part of the Quicklock series, and it's a simple, no frills tripod, now discounted to around £70 online.

Made from aluminium, the A157 is a three-section device that supports a maximum load of 6kg, so as with the A197, it's more suited to entry level SLRs and lenses than higher-end kit.

It extends to a maximum height of 1 metre, 47 centimetres and weighs in at a lightweight 157kg.

Build quality and performance

Although this is a no-frills tripod with clip-lock legs, it comes with some useful extras, such as a reversible central column (enabling cameras to be set closer to the ground) and a spirit level in the tripod collar.

The twist-lock system for the central column comes is really neat and easy to use. Being able to adjust the column so easily makes this tripod a great choice for landscape photographers on a budget, and it's also great for home studio photography.

Verdict

This is a much better budget choice than the A-197 EX, thanks to its handy reversible central column, spirit level and other extras. The only slight quibble is that the ends of the feet didn't come off on our model, but maybe this was a production fault – according to Benro all its tripods are able to support spiked feet as standard.