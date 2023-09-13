iPhone 15 deals in the UK - the best offers and promotions currently confirmed

The iPhone 15 range is officially here, and some of the best smartphone deals are being announced for the new range to give you all the more reason to get your hands on a brand-new iPhone.
The new iPhone range consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are all expected to compete with some of the best smartphones on the market thanks to their competitive specs and most importantly the lack of a price hike compared to the previous generation.
With iPhone 15 preorders opening on Friday 15th September and the new iPhone 15 range hitting stores on Friday 22nd September, a wide array of deals, trade-in offers and promotions are already being announced to help you save on your new iPhone 15.
When is the iPhone 15 available?
The iPhone 15 range will be available to pre-order in the UK from 1 pm on Friday 15th September.
The new iPhone range is then expected to be available to buy in stores from Friday 22nd September
iPhone 15 deals
iPhone 15 contract deals
Apple iPhone 15 SIM-free contracts: Apple have already announced pricing for the new iPhone 15 range when you get one of their 24-month SIM-free contracts, these contracts are priced at:
- iPhone 15 - from £33.29 per month
- iPhone 15 Plus - from £37.45 per month
- iPhone 15 Pro - from £41.62 per month
- iPhone 15 Pro Max - from £49.95 per month
Get the iPhone 15 range on Vodafone EVO: Vodafone have confirmed that the new iPhone 15 range will be available via their flexible EVO contracts.
Vodafone EVO is the flexible solution to financing your phone, with contracts ranging from 3-36 months. If you want to trade in your phone to upgrade next year, Vodafone's Buy-Back Price Guarantee is the UK's best, or if you want to keep hold of your phone for longer, EVO phones come with the UK's only Lifetime Service Promise.
Register your interest now to keep up to date with everything you need to get the new iPhone 15 on Vodafone EVO
Get the iPhone 15 with Apple One included on EE: EE have announced that they will be continuing their exclusive UK offer that includes the Apple One package when you get a new iPhone 15 on a 'Full Works Plan'.
The Apple One bundle gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ Apple Arcade and iCloud+ for 24 months (usefully the same length as your EE contract)
Make sure to register your interest to keep up to date on all things iPhone 15 with EE
iPhone 15 trade in deals
Trade in with Apple to save up to £715: Apple have, as ever, come in with a strong trade in incentive for users who want to get their hands on a new iPhone 15.
When you trade in an iPhone 11 or higher, Apple are offering between £185 and £715 in credit towards your new device depending on the age and condition of the device you trade in.
Save up to £821 with Vodafone Trade-in: Vodafone are offering customers up to a whopping £821 when they trade in their old device.
You can find out how much you can save by using the Trade-in Tool in the My Vodafone app, and for customers who purchased an iPhone 14 with Vodafone last year you can get an extra £50 with your trade-in value thanks to Vodafone's Phone Buy-Back Price Guarantee.
iPhone 15 FAQs
How much will the iPhone 15 cost?
Apple have confirmed that the iPhone 15 price in the UK will be the following:
- iPhone 15 - £849
- iPhone 15 Plus - £949
- iPhone 15 Pro - £1,099
- iPhone 15 Pro Max - £1,199
These confirmed prices disprove previous rumours that the new iPhone 15 would be launching at a higher price than the previous generation, with the new models staying at the same starting price as the previous iPhone 14 range.
Is the iPhone 15 worth upgrading to?
In short, yes! Some of the key improvements made to the new iPhone 15 range put the new devices at a clear advantage compared to their predecessors, some of these improvements include:
- A16 Bionic chip on the 15 and 15 Plus models and new A17 Pro chip on Pro and Pro Max models
- 'Dynamic Island' is now as standard on all iPhone 15 models
- A 48MP main camera across all models
- Titanium chassis on Pro and Pro Max models
All in all, it would appear that for many, the new generation of iPhone will be the best smartphone to upgrade to thanks to a wide array of these upgrades, and with trade-in and pre-order offers aplenty, there are more than enough ways to make sure you save when getting your hands on this latest iPhone.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Rob is the Mobile and Broadband Deals Editor for TechRadar. Coming from years of experience working with phones on shop floors and giving customers the best deals on their tech, Rob is the dream adviser for readers looking to save money on top mobiles, accessories and broadband no matter what their needs are. Whether it's helpful information and expertise, niche benefits, or simply finding the best value for money, Rob has the know-how to guide you in the right direction towards your next tech endeavour. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow