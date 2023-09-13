iPhone 15 deals in the UK - the best offers and promotions currently confirmed

The iPhone 15 range is officially here, and some of the best smartphone deals are being announced for the new range to give you all the more reason to get your hands on a brand-new iPhone.

The new iPhone range consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are all expected to compete with some of the best smartphones on the market thanks to their competitive specs and most importantly the lack of a price hike compared to the previous generation.

With iPhone 15 preorders opening on Friday 15th September and the new iPhone 15 range hitting stores on Friday 22nd September, a wide array of deals, trade-in offers and promotions are already being announced to help you save on your new iPhone 15.

When is the iPhone 15 available? The iPhone 15 range will be available to pre-order in the UK from 1 pm on Friday 15th September. The new iPhone range is then expected to be available to buy in stores from Friday 22nd September

iPhone 15 deals

iPhone 15 contract deals

Get the iPhone 15 range on Vodafone EVO: Vodafone have confirmed that the new iPhone 15 range will be available via their flexible EVO contracts. Vodafone EVO is the flexible solution to financing your phone, with contracts ranging from 3-36 months. If you want to trade in your phone to upgrade next year, Vodafone's Buy-Back Price Guarantee is the UK's best, or if you want to keep hold of your phone for longer, EVO phones come with the UK's only Lifetime Service Promise. Register your interest now to keep up to date with everything you need to get the new iPhone 15 on Vodafone EVO



Get the iPhone 15 with Apple One included on EE: EE have announced that they will be continuing their exclusive UK offer that includes the Apple One package when you get a new iPhone 15 on a 'Full Works Plan'. The Apple One bundle gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ Apple Arcade and iCloud+ for 24 months (usefully the same length as your EE contract) Make sure to register your interest to keep up to date on all things iPhone 15 with EE

iPhone 15 trade in deals

Trade in with Apple to save up to £715: Apple have, as ever, come in with a strong trade in incentive for users who want to get their hands on a new iPhone 15. When you trade in an iPhone 11 or higher, Apple are offering between £185 and £715 in credit towards your new device depending on the age and condition of the device you trade in.

Save up to £821 with Vodafone Trade-in: Vodafone are offering customers up to a whopping £821 when they trade in their old device. You can find out how much you can save by using the Trade-in Tool in the My Vodafone app, and for customers who purchased an iPhone 14 with Vodafone last year you can get an extra £50 with your trade-in value thanks to Vodafone's Phone Buy-Back Price Guarantee.

iPhone 15 FAQs

How much will the iPhone 15 cost? Apple have confirmed that the iPhone 15 price in the UK will be the following: - iPhone 15 - £849 - iPhone 15 Plus - £949 - iPhone 15 Pro - £1,099 - iPhone 15 Pro Max - £1,199 These confirmed prices disprove previous rumours that the new iPhone 15 would be launching at a higher price than the previous generation, with the new models staying at the same starting price as the previous iPhone 14 range.