YouTube is giving users more homepage customization options

YouTube has copped a lot of flak lately over the inappropriate content its algorithms have been recommending to users, leading the platform to update its policies regarding videos that promote superiority and discrimination, ban 'harmful or dangerous' prank videos and disable comments on videos featuring children.

Now, the Google-owned video sharing website is implementing changes in its Android and iOS apps that will give users more control over the content that's featured on their homepages and in their 'Up Next' video roll.

Credit: YouTube (Image credit: YouTube)

Announced via YouTube's official blog, the platform will roll out three specific changes from today, starting with the ability to explore topics and related videos that are based on your existing personalized suggestions from a scrolling bar at the top of the homepage.

YouTube is now letting users remove suggestions from channels in the app's Up Next section by tapping the three-dot menu next to a video and choosing the 'Don’t recommend channel' option.

Of course, you'll still be able to find channel's you've blocked from your feed by searching for them or visiting them in the app's Trending tab.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Additionally, YouTube will now be more transparent about why certain videos and channels have been brought to your attention, offering extra information underneath suggested videos explaining that the recommendation has been made "based on what other viewers with similar interests have liked and watched in the past."

At present, this specific feature is only available on the iOS version of the YouTube app, but will make its way to Android and desktop versions soon.