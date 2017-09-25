You’ll soon be able to buy a Surface Pro or Xbox directly within Windows 10

Following Microsoft’s rebranding of the Windows Store to be the Microsoft Store – at least in the preview version of Windows 10, for now – it seems that the company does indeed plan to sell its own hardware alongside third-party devices via the operating system’s built-in shop, as we previously speculated.

The renaming to Microsoft Store means that Windows 10’s integrated shop falls in line with the branding of the firm’s bricks-and-mortar outlets and web store.

And just like the latter, the Windows 10 store will soon sell hardware including Surface devices, as well as laptops and tablets from third-party manufacturers, Windows phones and the Xbox One (and not just apps and entertainment content, as is currently the case).

According to a report by MS Power User, other devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers (Fitbit is cited as an example) will also be available for purchase.

Hello to convenience

Pretty much everything you can buy from the existing web store, in other words, and having it conveniently accessible directly from within Windows 10 will obviously be a boon in terms of convenience – with purchases easily verified via Windows Hello security.

As mentioned, all this is happening just in the preview version of Windows 10 at the moment, but MS Power User actually managed to purchase a media remote for the Xbox One using the system.

So while this isn’t actually confirmed as yet, given that the system is apparently fully functional even under testing, it certainly seems like this will be happening – possibly when it comes to next month’s big Fall Creators Update for Windows 10.

Another point to note is that the system is also being trialed with Xbox One testers, which adds further weight to the report. But as ever, we can only be 100% certain when Microsoft makes an official announcement.