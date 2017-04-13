You can now get the LG G6 in the UK

You can now buy the LG G6 in the UK, with one online retailer having stock of the new flagship smartphone in.

Head over to Unlocked-Mobiles and you’ll be able to get next-day-delivery on the LG G6 in exchange for £648.98. You can pick between black and ice platinum in terms of colours, while the internal storage is set at 32GB.

Compare that to high street giant Carphone Warehouse, which is still taking pre-orders for the G6 at a £649.99 asking price with an estimated delivery date of April 27.

The best LG you can get

The LG G6 boasts a 5.7-inch display with a QHD resolution, Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, Dual 13MP rear cameras, 5MP front snapper and a 3,300mAh battery.

It goes head to head with the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Huawei P10 Plus - two phones you night want to check out before you splash the cash on the LG G6.