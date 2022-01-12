You can finally use a Ryzen 9 5900X with this ASRock motherboard

Audio player loading…

AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, which initially didn’t support older X370 motherboards, has finally received its first legacy X370 support from motherboard vendor ASRock.

ASRock announced an official BIOS for its X370 PRO 4 motherboard, which has been listed to support Ryzen 5000 processors. Users who want to make the upgrade to the new chips on their old motherboard can do so by going to the official website, downloading and then flashing a new BIOS built for the newer chips.

This was confirmed by a screenshot from Twitter user @KOMACHI_ENSAKA. However, because this new BIOS supports the new processors by pulling support of Bristol Ridge CPUs, you’ll want to make sure you don’t have one of those low-end chips in your system.

The first one. Thanks @AMD ;)https://t.co/TcQblMFi0O pic.twitter.com/iEVS2xgKA6January 12, 2022 See more

This isn’t the first time Ryzen 5000 chips have run on a 300-series board, though. Just a few days ago, YouTuber TechEpiphany showed off a Ryzen 9 5950X running on an A320 motherboard - something AMD definitely doesn’t officially support, but now we know it could.

The motherboard manufacturer adding in an optional BIOS update that pulls support of an older chip to make room for a new one — as ASRock has done here — would definitely be a way to add support to these older boards.

Right now we don’t know if more X370 motherboards will start supporting the latest AMD Ryzen processors, as AMD hasn’t officially come out to support the update. Either way, at least it’s one more motherboard that will let you slot in a brand new processor.

Via Wccftech