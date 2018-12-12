Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 UK release confirmed, with an all-screen, sliding display design

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is coming to the UK, but we don't know when (other than early Q1 2019) it'll arrival, or how much it will cost.

The Mi Mix 3 features an all-screen display, with incredibly slender bezels and no sign of a notch or pin hole cutout in the screen. Instead, you get a physically sliding screen which reveals the front facing cameras.

It uses magnetic sliders for what Xiaomi claims is a satisfying click when you move the screen up and down. You can also use the slider to answer calls, take selfies and access a shortcuts panel.

Four cameras included

There's a 6.39-inch display with a full HD resolution and a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 10W wireless fast charging, with the wireless charging pad included in the box.

Xiaomi is also talking up the photography prowess of the Mi Mix 3, with dual 12MP + 12MP on the rear, and 24MP + 2MP dual cameras on the front with selfie light - the best camera setup it's ever offered on a smartphone.

For the rear cameras there's a night mode included in the camera app, and the option to shoot slow motion video at 960fps.

The Mi Mix 3 will be available in Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue when it does finally arrive in the UK.