Xiaomi Mi 10 release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi 10 phones are here, with a global launch event on March 27 setting the stage for the new range of flagship Xiaomi phones to take on the world.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 range, consisting of the base phone, Mi 10 Lite and Mi 10 Pro, were set to be launched at annual tech event MWC in February but that event was called off over Covid-19 concerns. The handsets launched on February 13 in China launch, and on March 27 details for a worldwide release were unveiled.

The phones, successors to the Xiaomi Mi 9 devices from 2019, bring premium features to a mid-range price so if the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra seems a little too pricey for you, you can get lots of its features on a budget here instead. The Mi 10 Lite in particular brings 5G to a super-low price point for the first itme.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, stocks are limited at the moment. So before we get the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in for a review, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming phones so you can decide if it’s worth waiting for or not.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest Xiaomi flagship

The latest Xiaomi flagship When is it out? Early April 2020

Early April 2020 How much will it cost? £699 (roughly $820, AU$1,390) for the most affordable version of the Xiaomi Mi 10, more for the Pro and less for the Lite

At the global Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event the company announced the two top phones would be released either April 7 and April 15 depending on country, although pre-orders start before. There are pre-order bonuses that depend on region too. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, though, is set to come a little later, in May 2020.

Well, the exactly products released depends on your country. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro isn't coming to the UK, for example, so phone fans there will have to stick to the basic device.

In terms of price, the Xiaomi Mi 10 will cost £699 (roughly $820, AU$1,390) for 128GB internal storage, and with 256GB of memory you're looking at a cost of £799 (around $940, AU$1,590).

That lowest cost is exactly the same as that of the Huawei P40 , announced the day before the Xiaomi Mi 10. While the Huawei phone seems to have better camera specs, the lack of Google apps on it might be a deal-breaker.

That price for the Xiaomi Mi 10 is high when you consider the Mi 9 launched for £549 (around $650, AU$1,090) for its 128GB version, but there's quite a few more impressive features on this new phone, like its 108MP camera, that may make up for it. The Mi Note 10 cost that exact same price too for its 256GB version, and that had all the same cameras as the Mi 10 Pro and more, so it remains to be seen how that phone improves on its predecessors.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will cost €349 (roughly $380, £310, AU$640) and, since it's a 5G phone, that would make it by far the most affordable handset with that next-gen connectivity.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 design and display

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro look very similar, with screens that curve at the edges and that are broken up by punch-hole cut-out cameras in the top left of the display.

On the back there's a camera bump in the top left corner, although the lenses spill off the bump and onto the flat of the body. Each phone has a wide range of colors available, judging by marketing material.

The display could impress many people. Both phones have a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen with HDR10+, and they both also support a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, to make content and motion look a bit smoother.

We'll have to test the screen when we get our hands on these devices, but it seems pretty decent on paper.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, on the other hand, has a slightly-smaller 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, but in general it looks rather similar to the Mi 10. It does have an in-screen fingerprint sensor too, which isn't a given for devices at a low price tag.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 camera

One of the most important features of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is the 108MP main camera on both, seen previously on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which should take fantastic pictures, and supports 8K video recording like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The other cameras on each are different, though.

On the Xiaomi Mi 10, there's a 13MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro snapper, and 2MP depth sensor. These specs seem rather middling, but we'll have to test out the phone before making a definitive statement on it.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a 20MP ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses. One of these is 8MP and supports 10x hybrid zoom, and the other is 12MP with 2x optical zoom, which is used for portrait mode. This combo was present in the Mi Note 10 and we were fans there, although that device also had a macro lens.

Xiaomi didn't announce the exact Mi 10 Lite specs, but it's got four rear cameras lead by a 48MP snapper.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have 20MP front-facing cameras too, which is a pretty decent resolution for the selfie snapper, though we've seen better. The Mi 10 Lite has a 16MP selfie snapper which is pretty good for budget phones.

Camera specs for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (L) and Mi 10 (R) (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 features and specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both run on the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which has an adjacent 5G modem, and it seems that both of the Xiaomi phones will be 5G phones as a result. The Mi 10 Lite, on the other hand, has a Snapdragon 765G processor, and it also has 5G connectivity.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi Mi 10 actually has the larger power pack, with a 4,780mAh capacity, slightly over the Mi 10 Pro with 4,500mAh, so the Mi 10 will likely last a bit longer. The Mi 10 Lite has a 4,160mAh power pack.

The charging speeds are a bit better on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro though, as this has 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging, which lets you use the device as a wireless power mat for other devices. The Mi 10 has these same stats except the standard charging is only 30W.

Curiously, Xiaomi made a point of advertising that its in-box charger supported 65W fast-charging, despite the fact the phone doesn't.

For memory, the Xiaomi Mi 10 has 128GB and 256GB storage space options available, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The Mi 10 Pro has the same RAM but bumps space up to 256GB and 512GB options. We don't know the RAM of the Mi 10 Lite, but its storage options are 64GB and 128GB.