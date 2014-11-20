TechRadar Deals: Shadow of Mordor, speakers, chargers, soundbars + more!

Saving you money is what TechRadar Deals is all about, and we've got some more bargains for you to consider here.

For today's treats we've got some excellent deals on PS4 and Xbox One games so why don't we start there?

Firstly, the excellent new Lord of the Rings inspired game Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is available on PS4 at Amazon right now for just £34.85.

GamesRadar rated it 4.5 and of 5 and said the game "is an outstanding action game, offering a satisfying mix of stealth and melee combat that series like Assassin's Creed or Batman: Arkham have perfected. But the Nemesis system, which cleverly makes enemies grow and evolve along with the player, is what elevates Shadow of Mordor into the upper echelons of open-world excellence."

Xbox One gamers needn't feel left out though. One of the console's brightest launch titles, Ryse: Son of Rome is currently available on Amazon for £22.99.

GamesRadar said this one was "the definitive Xbox One launch title, for better or worse. It's an incredibly pretty game with some impressive ideas, and it's going to surprise you with its engaging story and weighty combat."

Now on to some amazing deals on tech!

How about the EasyAcc 10000mAh portable charger? Great for taking away with you at the weekend if you're going to be away from mains power and it's good for up to 6 full charges of an iPhone 5. Currently available at Amazon for £17.99.

Today you can also pick up the JBL Micro wireless portable Bluetooth speaker for £19.97 at Currys. The battery lasts 5 hours and it'll charge from the portable charger above!

If you're looking for a soundbar to pair with a new flatscreen TV (let's face it, the speakers on that thing aren't great), Amazon has a great deal on the Sharp HTSB30 - just £49.99. It'll not only make your movies sound great but it's Bluetooth compatible too so you can play music through it from your phone.

If the Wi-Fi in your house is ropey, you might be able to fix it by extending the range of your router. You can do that with a range extender, and Currys currently has the TP-LINK TL-WA850RE for £24.99.

Want some new earphones? The Beats by Dre urBEATS 2 earphones are currently £60.61 at John Lewis. Good Christmas present for someone no doubt! Heads up, though - it's the white model that the best deal applies to, with all the other colours costing £79 or more.

And finally...

If you've just bought an iPhone 6 or thinking about getting one, Currys currently has the Proporta Bumper iPhone 6 Case for £9.95 - don't let your new phone get scratched!