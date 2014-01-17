Dyson redesigns cyclone cleaning tech so that it 'will never lose suction'

Dyson's new cleaner won't lose suction for a decade, according to the company.

Although the ubiquitous bagless cleaners removed the problem of the bags themselves getting clogged, cyclonic cleaners have still had the issue of filters getting clogged and needing to be cleaned.

Dyson now believes its mini cyclones are so efficient at separating microscopic particles there should be no need for filter maintenance.

It has included 54 separate cyclones within the new ball-based £419 (around USD $689, AUD $784) Cinetic cleaner, which features various technological enhancements and also features a carbon fibre turbine head.

As is usual with Dyson's tech, it's happy to share some stats around testing. 29 Dyson engineers spent over 500 years of time in people's homes to estimate how much dust would be collected over the 10 year period, so it could ensure it could substantiate the claim about not losing suction.

The cleaner was also prototyped around 2,000 times and includes an incredible total of 195 patented technologies, with other patents pending.

Mini cyclones

The UK-based company says that the smaller cyclones used in the Cinetic cleaner generate higher centrifugal forces and so are able to capture smaller particles of dust.

But there is a disadvantage with this that Dyson's engineers have had to work hard to overcome; the tighter the cyclone, the more likely it is to block.

So it created cyclones with flexible tips that are agitated by airflow, preventing dust from sticking to them because of the oscillation.

Dyson went through 50 versions of the cyclone technology using different materials – some were too hard to move particles though, others were too soft and blocked the mini cyclones off.