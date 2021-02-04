Whirlpool's newest fridge freezer will alert you before your milk goes out of date

Hate opening the fridge door only to find the cheese, milk or ham you were craving has gone out of date? If this happens often, then a new Whirlpool internet-connected American-style Fridge Freezer could be the answer to your prayers, as it can flag when the contents are getting close to their best before date.

The Whirlpool W Collection 4 Doors fridge freezer (WQ9I FO1BX UK) works with a smartphone app that can flag when food in the fridge, such as meat or dairy items, are close to their sell-by date. This handy feature could help reduce food waste, which is an issue for the UK.

In 2019, UK households wasted 4.5 million tonnes of food that could have been eaten, according to WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme). While this is 7% down on the figures from 2015, the volume of food still wasted equates to a staggering ten billion meals.

The Whirlpool WQ9I FO1BX UK is only available in the UK and is priced at an eye-watering £2,699.99.

Not quite as smart

However, unlike the Smarter fridgecam, which uses a barcode scanner to keep track of the products in your fridge, the Whirlpool app requires the user to manually enter the use by and best before dates of the items in the fridge. For some, this may be too much hassle.

The app can also be used to adjust the temperature and even activate ‘Fast Cooling’ mode, which restores the desired temperature quickly after the fridge door has been opened, even if you’re not at home.

The Whirlpool WQ9I FO1BX UK has a total capacity of 554 litres across four different compartments. It also has a unique convertible compartment that can be manually switched from a fridge to a freezer and back again depending upon what you want to use it for. Whirlpool also claims its freezer compartments have technology that can reduce freezer burn, preserving the quality of food for longer.

There’s also a 4.5-inch colour LCD touchscreen on the front of the fridge that can be used to adjust the settings instead of the app, and an ice and chilled water dispenser, which is built into the door to ensure there’s as much room as possible in the fridge compartment.