What time is Loki episode 4 released on Disney Plus?

Spoilers follow for Loki episodes 1-3.

Wondering when Loki episode 4 will be released on Disney Plus? The fourth instalment in the adventures of Loki (and now Sylvie) arrives Wednesday, June 30, and we imagine that you'll want to know when you can find out what happens to the duo following episode 3's cliffhanger ending.

For those who need a recap: initially, the trickster god escaped with the Tesseract in one of the alternate timelines explored by the Avengers, as they tried to defeat Thanos in Endgame.

Loki's escape, though, attracted the attention of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who are charged with protecting the 'sacred timeline' – basically, the MCU's reality. Loki was apprehended for being a rogue variant, and altering the course of the timeline in a way it wasn't supposed to go.

In a bid to prevent the TVA from deleting him from existence, Loki agrees to help the TVA to find another rogue variant – an alternate version of Loki, or Sylvie as she calls herself. After the pair are marooned on Lamentis-1 (a moon that's about to be obliterated by the planet it orbits) in episode 3, however, things don't look good for the mischievous twosome.

Loki episode 4 will pick things up right where its predecessor left off and, judging by episode 4's teaser trailer (more on this below), we may be getting some of Sylvie's backstory in the next entry.

Read on to find out when Loki episode 4 drops on Disney Plus, as well as a full release schedule for the Marvel TV show.

When is Loki episode 4 released on Disney Plus?

Loki episode 4 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 30 at 12AM PT / 3AM ET / 8AM BST / 12.30PM IST / 5PM AEST.

UK, Indian and Australian viewers, as always, will be able to watch episode 4 at a more convenient time than those reading in the US. For American viewers, Loki episode 4's release will require some sleep schedule adjustment if you want to watch it immediately after its release.

If you're US dweller, or a UK fan who won't be watching episode 4 until after work, you may want to mute certain words or hashtags (regarding Loki episode 4) on social media. That way, you won't have the plot or character reveals spoiled before you view it.

Read on for Loki's full release schedule.

Loki on Disney Plus release schedule

Marvel's Loki is six episodes long, and you can expect each one to be around between 40 and 50 minutes in length. Episode 3 was the shortest entry so far, and it's unclear how long episode 4 will be in comparison.

The series will end on Disney Plus on July 14 – just five days after Black Widow finally releases via Premier Access.

Loki episode 1 : June 9 – Available now

: June 9 – Available now Loki episode 2 : June 16 – Available now

: June 16 – Available now Loki episode 3 : June 23 – Available now

: June 23 – Available now Loki episode 4 : June 30

: June 30 Loki episode 5 : July 7

: July 7 Loki episode 6: July 14

Is there a trailer for Loki episode 4?

Sort of. Following episode 3's launch, Marvel Studios released a "Meet Sylvie" featurette on its official YouTube channel.

The video is only a minute long, but there's so blink-and-you'll-miss-it new footage within that hints at what episode 4 might include plot-wise.

The footage heavily teases that Sylvie's history will form part of episode 4. We also see that Sylvie has been arrested by the TVA – she has one of their time-travel collars on in one scene – which suggests that Mobius and company could rescue Loki and Sylvie at the start of episode 4.

We might also find out more about the nature of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, if another heart-to-heart between Loki and Sylvie (as seen in the featurette) is anything to go by, and some other action sequences.

Check out the video below for more: