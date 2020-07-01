West Ham vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League fixture online today

As we approach the business end of the Premier League season, things are getting increasingly nervy for West Ham, who need to get winning quickly lest they be dragged into this year's relegation dogfight. A visit from 4th-placed Chelsea is a tough way to start - but does make for an entertaining encounter. Read on to find out how to watch West Ham vs Chelsea and live stream today's Premier League fixture from anywhere.

Having lost both of their matches since the June restart - 2-0 to Wolves and Spurs, respectively - David Moyes' Hammers find themselves clinging to 17th place, with goal difference all that separates them from the bottom two Premier League clubs, Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Frank Lampard's side, on the other hand, have hit the ground running since returning to action, chalking up a 2-1 win against Aston Villa before ending Man City's (faint) title hopes with a 2-1 win at The Bridge. The Blues are fourth on 54 points in the Premier League table, while a 1-0 win over Leicester has set up an FA Cup semi-final date with Manchester United.

It looks set to be a satisfying first season in charge at Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard regardless - but an away win against his boyhood club in tonight's London derby would be the icing on the cake. Read on to find out how you can watch a Premier League live stream online and catch today's West Ham vs Chelsea action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific West Ham vs Chelsea live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to live stream West Ham vs Chelsea in the UK

This London derby will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Villa Park beginning at at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch West Ham vs Chelsea online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf and F1 live stream action if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual West Ham vs Chelsea live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE West Ham vs Chelsea live: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for West Ham vs Chelsea is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch West Ham vs Chelsea today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between West Ham vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 3.15pm / 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream West Ham vs Chelsea: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between West Ham vs Chelsea United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Thursday, July 2.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a West Ham vs Chelsea live stream at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Thursday, July 2. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Chelsea online: live stream the Blues in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting West Ham vs Chelsea kicks off just after midnight at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Thursday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

West Ham vs Chelsea: latest team news and H2H results

The Hammers have been hoping for a major boost up front, with the return to action of record signing Sebastien Haller - but the Frenchman is still struggling with a hip injury. Full-back Arthur Masuaku also looks unlikely to be ready in time as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Blues will continue to be without Fikayo Tomori thanks to a muscle injury, while Christian Pulisic is unlikely to feature after hobbling out of Sunday's FA Cup win at Leicester with a calf ailment.

West Ham won the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge 1-0 back in November, thanks to a rare Aaron Cresswell goal in the second-half.