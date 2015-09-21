How to install watchOS 2 on Apple Watch

Update: The bug that caused a delay to watchOS 2 has been squashed. Read on to find out how to update your Apple Watch.

Original article below...

At long last, the watchOS 2 update for Apple Watch is nearly here. Announced during WWDC earlier this year, the new operating system brings major changes to the smartwatch.

By opening the whole Watch up to developers and allowing them to access sensors and the Digital Crown, third-party Watch apps should provide a more fluid experience.

Apple's own improvements to the wearable are just as exciting. We'll get to choose more watch faces, reply to emails and Facebook messages, view quick videos and so much more.

While it all sounds great in theory, we'll be testing out the whole shebang in full and letting you know if watchOS 2 really does transform the Apple Watch into a worthy wearable.

In the meantime, the update will be rolling out all day on September 16. Here's how to download and install watchOS 2 on your own Apple Watch when it hits.

1. Make sure your phone is connected to Wi-Fi and is at least 50% charged. You'll also need your charger on hand for the installation process.

2. If you haven't already done so, download and install iOS 9. This is required in order to upgrade your Apple Watch. Here's how to download and install iOS 9.

3. Select the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

4. Select General.

5. Select Software Update. If it loads and says you're up to date with with Watch OS 1.0.1, check back again later.

6. Tap Download and Install if the update is ready.

7. The next screen will ask for your passcode. Enter it here on your phone.

8. Choose yes to agree to the Terms and Conditions.

9. Tap install on both your iPhone and Apple Watch. Once complete, watchOS 2 should be ready to use! Have fun turning your Watch into an alarm clock with nightstand mode, use even more cards through Apple Pay and start translating with iTranslate.