WandaVision on Disney Plus reportedly casts X-Men star in mystery role

WandaVision is rumored to have cast Evan Peters in its upcoming first season on Disney Plus. Peters previously played Quicksilver in the X-Men movies Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, and while this report doesn't name a role for him, it invites speculation that he could be playing the character again.

That seems like a reach, but the one thing that makes it possible is the fact that WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The concept of a Multiverse is pretty much the only way the MCU could justify including a character from another fictional universe. Quicksilver, AKA Pietro Maximoff, was previously played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron before he was killed off.

Then again, it's possible Peters is playing a different character entirely. Very little light has been shed on WandaVision, other than the cast, which includes Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles, as well as a slew of comedy actors like previous MCU stars Kat Dennings and Randall Park. This tallies with the sitcom stylings we've seen shown off in the initial teaser for the MCU shows on Disney Plus.

This report comes from Murphy's Multiverse, and should be taken as rumor for now.

Will WandaVision be delayed from December 2020?

Back in February, which feels like 100 years ago, Disney said in a financial call that it expected Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision to arrive in August and December 2020 respectively. Then, coronavirus hit, and the world of TV production essentially went away.

While some reports have said WandaVision finished filming, Deadline listed it as a TV show that had been halted or delayed by coronavirus. And while Disney has committed to releasing The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus in October, we're yet to discover how the MCU TV series will be affected by this.

After all, Marvel's movies and shows are carefully scheduled to tell an ongoing story, and the theatrical release date shuffles moved Black Widow back to November from May, which had a knock-on