Tottenham vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Champions League quarter-final online from anywhere

With four English teams left in this year's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, it was pretty inevitable that a couple would meet in the last eight stage. After the draw pitted Spurs and Manchester City against one another, we began salivating. And we'll make sure that you don't miss out on a Tottenham vs Man City live stream - regardless of where in the world you are.

Spurs vs Man City: where and when The first leg of Tottenham vs Man City in the Champions League quarter-finals takes place at the shiny new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, April 9 (with the second leg following the next week on Wednesday). Kick-off is at 8pm BST in London. That's 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am Wednesday morning AEST.

All logic suggests Manchester City should be clear favorites entering into this Champions League football tie across the two legs. It's been a phenomenal season, with the chance of an unprecedented quadruple still on the cards as they continue to go toe-to-toe against Liverpool for the Premier League title. They've beaten Spurs the last three times the sides have met, and their attacking force that includes Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne is hard to resist.

But their North London opponents have got a key new weapon in their arsenal (sorry to mention that curse word, Spurs fans) - namely the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The monumental new bowl and its state-of-the-art sound design could be an absolute game changer for the club and it will be absolutely roaring tonight. Can it provide the boost that Spurs need to take a Champions League first leg advantage up to Manchester next week.

Make your predictions and settle in for what could be an unforgettable night of European football. In this guide, TechRadar will tell you everything you need to know about how to live stream Tottenham vs Man City. And you can do so from anywhere you are.

Try to watch your domestic coverage of tonight's Champions League game and you'll soon find that it's geo-blocked. It's annoying for sure, but if you're desperate to watch your home broadcast then there's a little trick you can try by using a VPN service. It's really easy to do as well, particularly if you use our number one recommended provider ExpressVPN.

A VPN is the ideal tool for this purpose as it allows you to alter your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - even somewhere on the opposite side of the globe. For sports events like this, you can change it to a server back in your home country and watch online as if you were sat on your sofa. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and claim 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. Focused on watertight security 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and the BT Sport 3 station will be showing the 8pm BST game between Spurs and Manchester City. If you're looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK? It's simple to tune in from abroad – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Man City soccer in US

Univision and TNT have secured the rights to show Champions League soccer matches and both will be showing this clash between the two teams from England. For its part, TNT will be streaming via online partner B/R Live. The match is available at a pretty reasonable $2.99, while $9.99 per month and $79.99 for the year options are also available if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can tune in via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Hispanic channel Univision is available on cable and its coverage can be streamed via the Univision Deportes’ App and univisiondeportes.com if you want to watch on a mobile, tablet or PC.

As of this year's competition, every Champions League match is broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN. Kick-off for Spurs vs Man City is 3pm Toronto-time. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Man City in the Champions League: Australia

Down Under, Optus Sport has stolen the Champions League coverage from BeIN Sports. Australians who love soccer will probably be used to the early morning kick-offs in the competition – this one is at 5am on Wednesday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport account, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to bypass geo-blockers.

The football will be shown in New Zealand via SKY Sports with kick-off at 7am Auckland time. The channel is broadcasting all 138 games live for the 2018/19 Champions League. Subscriptions to SKY Sports cost $29.90 per month and Champions League highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and will be therefore be showing United's game, with kick-off at 12.30pm New Delhi time. SPN's coverage stretches across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV.