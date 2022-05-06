Three Galaxy Watch 5 models could be coming, including a super premium one

Audio player loading…

With the death of the Note range Samsung has slimmed down its smartphone release schedule, but it looks like the company might be doing the opposite with its smartwatches, as there’s evidence of three Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models coming this year.

That’s up from two Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models last year, and evidence for this comes in the form of a trio of codenames spotted by GalaxyClub.

According to the site, there’s the Heart-S, which has the model number SM-R90X and will come in 40mm and 42mm sizes, making it the smallest of the three. Then there’s the Heart-L, which apparently has the model number SM-R91X and will supposedly come in 44mm and 46mm sizes.

Most interesting of all there’s the Heart-Pro, which is said to have the model number SM-R92X and apparently only comes in one size. The site doesn’t say what size, but we’d assume a large one.

Finally, the site adds that all three Galaxy Watch 5 models will make it to Europe, though they don’t have information on the rest of the world.

As ever with leaks we’d take this with a pinch of salt, but we’ve previously heard talk of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and have seen three different battery sizes mentioned for different models, so there’s a good chance this is accurate.

Analysis: making sense of the Galaxy Watch 5 range

If this latest leak is right it sounds like the Heart-S will be the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, while the Heart-L might be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Classic, and the Heart-Pro could be a completely new entry in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

That suggests the Pro model could be even higher end than the Classic model, which could make it a very pricey device, given that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic already starts at $349 / £349 / AU$549.

So far though we don’t know what it will do to justify the price and name, other than perhaps coming with a big 572mAh battery (up from a maximum of 361mAh in the Galaxy Watch 4 range).

Then again, we’ve elsewhere heard a suggestion that there won’t be a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. That seems unlikely to be the case if there really are three models, but perhaps the lowest end one would instead be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Active, with the middle one being the standard Watch 5. Or maybe Samsung has a different naming scheme planned altogether.

We should find out in or around August, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is likely to land.

