This is the one Wordle hint I wish I'd had for today's answer

Struggling with Wordle? Let me help you from the other side

Have you been struggling with today's Wordle answer? I certainly have - after a run of 'swift-threes' (getting the answer in a couple of minutes in three attempts) I nearly came to a grinding halt this morning.

Looking at the data around search trends, it seems that you lovely readers are also struggling with this current puzzle, as there's a definite search spike for the phrase 'Wordle hint' today:

The issue for me today was that I managed to choose some words beforehand (which I won't give away here, lest it gives the game away for you) that contained a good variety of letters, and it excluded some obvious ones.

And because I play on 'Hard Mode', where you have to guess using the yellow or green letters you've already uncovered, I was stuck.

Essentially, I got tied up by not being able to use certain letters - so I couldn't even sacrifice some words to get me out of trouble.

The Wordle hint I think will help

It's very hard (and, let's face it, thoroughly boring) for me to describe a Wordle attempt to you when you're struggling in just the way I did - so let me give you a useful hint.

What made it extra hard is that, in my 62-strong Wordle run (which only has one, horrendous, failure) I've been doing my homework - even studying popular sets of two letters, known as bigrams, to see the most likely words.

But today's answer didn't contain an obvious one - so here's my big Wordle hint for today:

The answer ends in OT, but pronounced just 'O', as in the T is silent.

I really hope that helps - if it does (or absolutely doesn't) please email me or tweet me to let me know.

And don't forget to check out our plethora of other Wordle content: I'd advise going for 'How to choose the best Wordle starting word' to get you going.

Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis

Global Editor-in-Chief

Gareth has been part of the consumer technology world in a career spanning three decades. He started life as a staff writer on the fledgling TechRadar, and has grown with the site (primarily as phones, tablets and wearables editor) until becoming Global Editor in Chief in 2018. Gareth has written over 4,000 articles for TechRadar, has contributed expert insight to a number of other publications, chaired panels on zeitgeist technologies, presented at the Gadget Show Live as well as representing the brand on TV and radio for multiple channels including Sky, BBC, ITV and Al-Jazeera. Passionate about fitness, he can bore anyone rigid about stress management, sleep tracking, heart rate variance as well as bemoaning something about the latest iPhone, Galaxy or OLED TV.
