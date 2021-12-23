This incredible AirPods Max deal sees Apple headphones crash to lowest price

The Apple AirPods Max have plummeted to their lowest-ever price thanks to a fantastic deal on the noise-cancelling headphones.

Amazon has slashed the price of Apple's over-ear headphones from £549 to just £399, saving you £150 and bringing the AirPods Max to under £400 for the first time. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

This price only applies to the silver version of the AirPods Max. but other colours are discounted, too. The green AirPods Max have been reduced to £403.99, while all the other colours are available for £449.

Save £150 – The AirPods Max have never been this affordable, so now's the time to buy with a saving of £150. These noise-cancelling headphones offer exceptional audio performance and great connectivity, all housed in a striking design.



Save £145 – If green is your favourite colour you only need to spend a few pounds more to get the AirPods Max in this finish.

Now a year old, the Apple AirPods Max are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. While their high price can be offputting, this new low price feels much more reasonable for a pair of premium over-ear headphones.

For your money, you get powerful high-quality audio and healthy battery life of up to 20 hours, as well as memory foam earcups and an unusual mesh headband that'll stay comfortable for hours.

With their focus on sound quality, the AirPods Max are a great choice for anyone who wants to expand their sonic horizons beyond the in-ear AirPods and AirPods Pro. It's a shame that there's no 3.5mm for wired listening - or support for hi-res audio - but the audio performance of the AirPods Max is undeniably good.

Yes, they're considerably more expensive than the in-ear AirPods, but music lovers will appreciate the step up in sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and luxurious build.

