Apple AirPods Max hit lowest ever price with this astonishing deal

If you've been looking to buy Apple AirPods Max, but have recoiled in horror at their extravagant pricing... good news! Apple's noise-cancelling over-ear headphones have dropped to their lowest-ever price thanks to a superb deal from Amazon.

The retailer has cut the price of Apple's top-tier headphones from £549 to just £368, saving you a gigantic £181. The only time we've seen them get any cheaper than that was with second hand or refurbished offers, and even then the additional saving was marginal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Keep in mind though that this price cut only applies to the silver version of the AirPods Max. Other colours are discounted, too (the red AirPods Max are the next cheapest at £429), but it's the silver edition that's your best bet.

Today's best Apple AirPods Max deals

Apple AirPods Max - Silver: £549 £368 at Amazon

Save £181 – The AirPods Max have never been this affordable, so now's the time to buy with a saving of £181. These noise-cancelling headphones offer exceptional audio performance and great connectivity, all housed in a striking design.



Though they are getting on a bit now, the Apple AirPods Max are still among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. While their high price can be off putting, this new low price feels much more reasonable for a pair of premium over-ear headphones.

For your money, you get powerful high-quality audio and healthy battery life of up to 20 hours, as well as memory foam earcups and an unusual mesh headband that'll stay comfortable when worn for hours.

With their focus on sound quality, the AirPods Max are a great choice for anyone who wants to expand their sonic horizons beyond the in-ear AirPods and AirPods Pro. It's a shame that there's no 3.5mm for wired listening - or support for hi-res audio beyond Apple's own formats - but the audio performance of the AirPods Max is undeniably good.

Do remember though that the competition is even hotter than when the AirPods Max first launched – since the release of Apple's cans, we've recently awarded 5-stars to the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, while Apple itself is said to be readying a second-generation AirPods Max model, too.

Not in the UK? Check out all the latest Apple AirPods Max deals in your region below: