This De’Longhi coffee machine is back to its Black Friday price

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 21% off the price of the De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685, reducing it to just £149.98 from £1899.99 . This is the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, making it great value – so we suggest you snap this deal up immediately. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today's best De'Longhi coffee maker deal in the UK

Amazon has knocked £30 off the cost of this compact espresso maker, which can pour two coffees at the same time. This is the same price we saw for this coffee maker on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. However, we don’t know how long this deal will last – so we suggest that you snap it up now. View Deal

The De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685 comes with three filters and can create single or double espressos from ground coffee or Easy Serving Espresso (ESE) pods, so you can use pods if you prefer the convenience, or if you drink decaffeinated coffee, which is often easier to source as pods than as ground coffee. It also features a steam wand to texturize milk for longer coffee-based drinks such as cappuccinos or lattes.

In our testing, we found that the coffee machine produced smooth, intense espresso with a thick, stable crema that reformed once sugar was sprinkled on top. However, there is some dripping from the spout after the espresso has been poured.

It comes with a 1.1 litre removable water tank, which can be fitted with an optional water filter should you live in a hard water area. We also found it easy to customize the volume of coffee brewed and the temperature of the drink.

Note that this saving only applies to the red model of the De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685 - the black and silver options haven’t been discounted.

