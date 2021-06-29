These great-sounding wireless earbuds have dropped to their lowest ever price

If you're looking some some wireless earbuds that will rival the audio performance of a pair of over-ear headphones, the Grado GT220 are a great choice – and they've just been discounted for the first time since their launch last year.

Usually £249, you can now get the Grado GT220 for just £199 at Amazon, saving you £50 on the true wireless earbuds. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Grado GT220 prices in your region.)

This is the first time we've seen a reduction on these excellent earbuds, and as such, it's the lowest price they've been available for so far.

Grado GT220 wireless earbuds: £249 £199 at Amazon

Save £50 – The Grado GT220 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, and they've just been given their first discount since their launch in October 2020. For your money you're getting an impressive audio performance, great controls, and a comfortable fit.

On paper, the Grado GT220 seem to have their work cut out. $259 / £250 / AU$365 for small, humdrum-looking true wireless in-ears with no active noise-cancelling and no control app.

But, by performing with absolute confidence and assurance, they stand head and shoulders above the majority of true wireless earbuds on the market today. They extract every shred of information from digital files of your favorite music and deliver it with such authority, and in such a complete and coherent manner, that it sounds fresh even if you’ve heard it a thousand times before.

And, at this low price, they're even more recommendable, particularly if you care more about sound quality than extra features like noise cancellation.

