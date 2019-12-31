These Bose wireless headphones have a huge £70 off in Amazon's early January sale

The January sales have started early at Amazon, with some huge savings on top quality audio gear, including the superb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best headphone deals where you are.)

These premium wireless headphones fit around your ears to block out external sound, so you can focus on what you're listening to. There's no active noise cancelling here, but that's part of what makes these more affordable.

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: £199.95 £129 at Amazon

Amazon's early January sale has cut £70 off these comfortable, great-sounding Bose headphones, bringing them down to the super low price of £129.

The ear cups are made with a micro suede Alcantara for a soft feel and comfortable fit. Meanwhile, the headband itself combines nylon and stainless steel for a sturdy design that can handle life on the go.

The headphones connect wirelessly to your devices using Bluetooth and offer up to a 30-foot range. The battery inside offers up to 15 hours of playback. And, with fast-charging, plugging the SoundLink headphones in for just 15 minutes can give you an extra two hours of playback time.

