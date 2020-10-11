The best headphones in the world have been discounted ahead of Prime Day

We weren't expecting this deal ahead of Prime Day 2020, but our best headphones in the world have had a little price drop in the UK before the sales begin.

If you're looking for a pair of cans that offer great noise cancellation, strong and powerful sound and feel comfortable too, we've been recommending the XM4's all year - and now you can get them for less.

It's not just sound that's improved with these headphones, as there's also audio upscaling for the stuff you're pumping into your ears, and they'll even pause the music when you're having a conversation for you.

They're not just the best over-ear headphones, or the best noise-cancelling headphones we've listened to - the Sony WH-1000XM4s are the best headphones we've reviewed this year overall, which is some accolade.

As we said, we weren't sure we'd see a discount on these headphones so soon - so the fact they're down from £350 to nearly £300 is something of a surprise. Worth grabbing now if you know they're for you.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region.)

Sony WH-1000XM4: £349 £309.93 at Amazon

Great news! These headphones have had a great UK discount, putting them close to the lowest we've ever seen them. Might they go lower than £300 in the forthcoming sales? Possibly, but this is still a great price if you want to bag it now.

View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.