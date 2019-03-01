Tesla Model 3 price drop makes entry-level car more affordable

The Tesla Model 3 price has been reduced to $35,0000 (around £26,400, AU$49,300) with the introduction of a new version of the vehicle, as the firm closes physical stores and moves to online-only orders. Previously, the cheapest Model 3 was $42,900 (around £32,300, AU$60,400).

It means you'll no longer be able to walk into a Tesla showroom and order an all-electric Model S, X or 3, which also means no ability to test drive the vehicles.

However, you'll now be able to return your new Tesla within seven days (or 1000 miles, whichever comes first) for a full refund if you're not happy with it.

As Tesla says in its official news announcement, "Quite literally, you could buy a Tesla, drive several hundred miles for a weekend road trip with friends and then return it for free."

What you get

The new $35,000 price tag will get you the standard Model 3, which boasts a 220 mile range on a single charge, top speed of 130mph and a 0-60mph time of 5.6 seconds.

For $37,000 (around £28,000, AU$52,000) you can get the Range Plus model, which offers 240 miles per charge, top speed of 140 mph and a 0-60mph time of 5.3 seconds.

In terms of in-car tech, the Tesla Model comes with a 15-inch center touchscreen display that provides you with controls for climate, seats and more, as well as all your infotainment. There's also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular connectivity, voice activated controls and two USB ports for charging your devices.

The Tesla Model 3 is currently available for order in North America, with the vehicle arriving in more regions soon, including the UK in the second half of 2019.