Apple TV could get to UK after March

Apple has said its Apple TV streaming box won't be available in the US until "mid-March". That means delivery to Europe is unlikely before the end of next month or even April due to the large demand Stateside.

The Cupertino-based company broke the news in a statement to the Associated Press . Previously it had said the £199 device would ship this month.

"Wrapping up Apple TV is taking a few weeks longer than we projected, and we now expect to begin shipments mid-March," said Apple spokeswoman Lynn Fox. The company has said no other statements will be offered.

No other explanation is currently available for the delay. The device is expected to be a big success, though it only supports HD content up to 720p. Apple TV is both PC and Mac compatible.