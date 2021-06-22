Spin class hurts, but this cheap Prime Day massage gun deal could be the solution

We've entered the second half of Amazon Prime Day, and as someone who's recently got serious about spinning the Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager deal is looking increasingly tempting

I'm normally a runner, but when events and club runs were cancelled, I turned increasingly to spin classes to get my cardio fix. It's great fun (my gym runs Peloton-style Les Mills classes), but seriously hard work.

A good massage can do wonders, relieving stress, improving circulation and helping relax the muscles. The old foam roller is a good way of doing it, but it takes a lot of floor space and quite a lot of time.

That's where percussive massage guns come in, and the Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager is particularly appealing. This battery-powered massager has a powerful motor, but is super quiet, and is one of the most affordable models around with a third off for Prime Day. Time to add it to my basket...

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best fitness deals near you.

Cheap massage gun Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager: £259 £181.30 at Amazon

Save £77 - This cordless massage gun is a great deal on Prime Day, with 30% off the regular price. It's powerful but quiet, and comes highly recommended by publications including GQ and Runner's World, among others. It's proving super popular, so grab it before it sells out.



Fitness deals in the UK

There are dozens of other great fitness deals running for Prime Day 2021, particularly on running watches and activity trackers. We've rounded up a selection of the very best offers right here.

For even more options, check out our guides to the best Prime Day Fitbit deals and Prime Day Garmin deals.

Fitbit Versa 2: £147 £119 at Amazon

Save £28 Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? The Fitbit Versa 2 usually hovers around the £140 mark on Amazon, and we've not seen it lower than £129 before, so this is a deal well worth snapping up. It's not the latest model (that would be the considerably more expensive Versa 3) but it's still a great buy.

Withings Scanwatch: £275 £225.47 at Amazon

Save £49.53 When we reviewed this hybrid smartwatch last year, we were particularly impressed by its fitness features and classic design, but a little put of by its price. That's no longer an issue, as it's now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday.

Withings Steel HR: £169.95 £118.95 at Amazon

Save £51 This is a solid deal on a stylish hybrid fitness tracker, with essential health stats on a mini LCD screen set into its analog face. It dropped slightly lower than this back in 2019, but it's not been that cheap since.

Withings Steel HR Sport: £142.98 £117.23 at Amazon

Save £25.75 This special edition of Withings' smart hybrid fitness tracker can monitor 30 activities, estimate VO2 max, monitor sleep, and track day and overnight heart rate. Like the regular Withings Steel HR, its price dropped a little lower than this in June 2019, but only very briefly.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £12 This little fitness tracker was already great value, and this Prime Day deal makes it super cheap. Despite that, it's genuinely a great device (we were impressed in our tests) and a good alternative to a Fitbit at a fraction of the price.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Watch Lite: £54.18 £41.29 at Amazon

Save £12.89 More of a fitness tracker than a smartwatch, but a very good one for the price, with 11 workout modes, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and even GPS, which is almost unheard of at this price bracket. It's well made, too. A real bargain.

Polar Unite: £116 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £26.01 The Unite is Polar's entry-level fitness watch, and would be a great step up from a Fitbit if you're starting to take your workouts more seriously. We've not seen it below £98 before, and this price makes it even more beginner-friendly.

TicWatch Pro S: £222.99 £143.19 at Amazon

Save £79.80 The TicWatch Pro S was only released a few months ago, and this is a huge price cut. It's a good-looking smartwatch running Google Wear OS with a good collection of fitness apps. If the superb TicWatch Pro 3 is a little beyond your budget, it's definitely worth your consideration.

Aftershokz OpenMove: £79.95 £63.96 at Amazon

Save £15.99 We rarely see Aftershokz headphones in the sales – at Amazon or anywhere else – so this is a great opportunity to pick up the entry-level set for a bargain price. The OpenMove haven't had a price cut since their launch in September 2020, and may not get another discount before Black Friday.

Fitness deals in the US

If you're in the US, there are also some huge savings on fitness equipment on Prime Day. Again, Amazon has focused its attention on sports watches and fitness trackers, and we've rounded up a selection of the biggest savings here.

Garmin Approach S40: $239.79 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $49.80 A powerful golf watch to help perfect your performance on the course, the Approach S40 has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday, making it excellent value on Prime Day. It's almost as feature-packed as the far more expensive S42, and will be a solid investment.

Garmin Approach G10: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 A gold watch isn't always the best tool for tracking your game and navigating the course, and this neat little GPS unit and digital scorecard can fit easily on your belt or in your hand. It's not dropped below $90 at Amazon before, so this is a modest but worthwhile saving.

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

Garmin Venu Sq Music: $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $10 One of Garmin's most fashionable watches, the Venu Sq Music is compact but packed with health and workout tools. It was already a good deal at the original price, at $50 off the RRP, and this offer doesn't knock much more off, but it's still cheaper than you'll find anywhere else.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The Vivofit Jr 3 is a fitness tracker for kids, built to take on the Fitbit Ace. Its regular asking price is pretty steep for a children's watch, but with this Prime Day deal, it's a lot easier to justify as a way to get the little ones more active.

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $120 This is a special edition of the super-tough Garmin Instinct that lets you broadcast your heart rate and stress level while you stream games, but even if you don't use that feature it's still a superb sports watch - particularly with $120 off.

Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $113 If you thought the regular Instinct was tough, this watch goes one further, built to military standards and in a range of earthy colorways. It's never been this cheap before, so sneak up and grab one while Prime Day lasts.

Amazon Halo: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 Amazon's screenless fitness tracker monitors is gaining new features all the time, and should be a great investment, particularly at this price. It was slightly cheaper on Black Friday 2020, but if you missed out then, this Prime Day deal is the next best thing.

Fitbit Sense: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $50 We were hoping for a good deal on Fitbit's top-end smartwatch, and Amazon has delivered. The Sense typically hovers around $280 these days, so this is a very nice saving. If you've been thinking about splurging on the Versa 3, this is a great opportunity to upgrade to the next model up.

View Deal

