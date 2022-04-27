Sony’s Galaxy S22 Ultra-rivaling Xperia 1 IV teased for a May 11 launch

Audio player loading…

We thought the Sony Xperia 1 IV would probably land soon and now we know it will, as Sony has virtually confirmed that we’ll see the phone on May 11.

The company has uploaded a teaser video not so subtly titled ‘Are You Ready For The Next ONE?’ in which it went through the history of the Xperia 1 range, then finished by saying that the ‘next One is coming’ on May 11.

The teaser additionally briefly shows an image which might be of the new phone, however it looks a lot like the older models too, with bezels above and below the screen, so we can’t be sure. It is in line with unofficial renders that we’ve seen though.

There’s nothing much else in the video, but the announcement kicks off at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST / 8pm AEDT on that date.

It’s worth noting that we might also see the Sony Xperia 5 IV or the Sony Xperia 10 IV at this event, but they haven’t been teased here, so don’t count on it.

Analysis: what to expect from the Sony Xperia 1 IV

The teaser video above gives basically nothing away about the Sony Xperia 1 IV, other than possibly the design, but we already have an idea of what to expect.

According to leaks, the Sony Xperia 1 IV has a 6.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

It might also have the same 50MP main camera as the Google Pixel 6, along with improvements to the telephoto camera.

However, it might also cost an awful lot, with a rumored starting price of 8,999 yuan (roughly $1,415 / £1,085 / AU$1,895), which would make it even more expensive than the $1,199.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.