Sony Xperia 5 IV: everything you need to know

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is a small-form version of the Xperia 1 IV from earlier in 2022, bringing lots of the new features of that premium Android phone but in a smaller size for smaller hands.

That's the role of Sony's Xperia 5 family after all, and the Xperia 5 III was the smaller sibling to the Xperia 1 III. The Xperia 5 IV was announced at annual tech show IFA 2022, surprising people who thought that this phone might not appear at all after it didn't show up alongside its bigger sibling.

People who don't like the Sony Xperia 1 IV's big size, or want a more affordable alternative, might find this a tempting mobile, though the handset does miss out on its sibling's biggest feature – its continuous optical zoom module.

We haven't tested this new device yet, but before we do, here's everything you need to know about this new smartphone.

Sony didn't actually announce a release date for the Xperia 5 IV, but if it's going to follow the company's usual conventions we expect that it'll launch in Europe soon, and in the US after that. Sony generally doesn't release its phones in Australia.

A euro price was provided, which is €1,049, but we didn't hear about the cost anywhere else. It'll likely cost less than its $1,599 / £1,299 Xperia 1 counterpart, at least. For context, the Xperia 5 III started at $949 / £899, but it sounds like the IV will get a price hike.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Xperia 5 IV design and display

The Sony Xperia 5 IV has the same size screen as its predecessor – that means the display is 6.1 inches diagonally, with a 21:9 aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The main upgrade, and something we also saw the Xperia 1 IV enjoy, is that the display is now 50% brighter than it was on the Mark 3. That makes the screen easier to see in direct light, especially sunlight.

In terms of design, equally little has changed, but that should be good for people with smaller hands, as the Xperia 5 line consists of relatively compact phones.

There are three colors for the phone: black, white and green, and it's a glass phone with a metal frame. There's an IP65/68 rating, so it's particularly protected from moisture and small particles.

There's a physical fingerprint scanner on the right edge of the phone, a USB-C port for powering up, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio, which will likely please audiophiles. Oh, and there's a physical shutter button, which you can use for photography.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony Xperia 5 IV cameras and battery life

The Sony Xperia 5 IV gets the same 12MP f/1.7 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide cameras as its predecessor and bigger sibling, and it also enjoys the same 12MP selfie camera that the 1 IV got, marking an upgrade over the 8MP one on the 5 III.

One odd downgrade, though, is the telephoto camera. The Xperia 5 IV doesn't get the continuous 85-125mm one from the 1 IV, nor even the variable 70-105mm one of the 1 III and 5 III. Instead, it only has a 60mm lens, paired with a 12MP sensor.

All four of the Xperia 5 IV's cameras can record 4K 120fps footage, a useful spec for people who like their video, and they get lots of the perks that Sony's Alpha cameras do, like eye autofocus tracking.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has given the Xperia 5 IV a surprisingly big battery, at 5,000mAh, and we expect impressive battery life as a result. For context, that's the same size as the Xperia 1 IV has, despite that mobile using a bigger display.

Both phones also have the same charging speed, at 30W, which isn't particularly fast.

Sony Xperia 5 IV performance and specs

The brains of the operation here is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is a powerful chipset that many top-end Android phones, including the Xperia 1 IV, have, and it provides loads of processing power for tasks like gaming.

I's prone to heating up under heavy use though, so don't expect to be playing Call of Duty Mobile all day without issues.

That chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage – there's only one configuration going on sale. If you think that you might want more storage, there's a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 1TB, so you'll probably be sorted with that.

(Image credit: Sony)

This is a 5G phone, so you'll be able to use it on next-gen networks if you have the right contract and live in a supported area. The software is near-stock Android 12, but Sony brings lots of its own apps to the party to improve the experience.

New here is Music Pro, which lets you record audio and cleans it up for you. There's Photography Pro, the default photo app, as well as Cinema Pro and Video Pro, both for capturing video, and a function that lets you stream video from mobile games.

Also present is Sony's Bravia Core, a streaming service for its movies that commonly comes on its TVs, and you get a few credits to redeem on its newest movies (like Morbius) when you sign in.