IFA 2022: everything to expect from the huge tech show

Audio player loading…

IFA 2022 will see the return of Europe's biggest consumer electronics trade show, and will run between September 2-6 in Berlin, Germany.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year's event was cancelled, and the year before that, attendance was strictly reduced,

So, the news that IFA 2022 will once again be an in-person event will be welcome to anyone who wants a glimpse of the tech some of the biggest companies in the world are working on.

We should see some big announcements from the likes of LG and Samsung, as well as showings from Lenovo, Huawei and more.

There's one big name that seems to be absent from this year, however: Sony. We've not heard anything about its plans, and considering how dominant the Japanese company is in TV, audio and entertainment, it's odd that it wouldn't have a presence at this year's event, despite attending previous IFAs.

We've contacted Sony to find out its plans, and until then, read one to find out what we do know about who is attending and what they are showing.

We'll also be attending the event, and will be bringing you the latest news, releases and hands-on reviews when the show kicks off on September 2.

What is IFA?

IFA 2022: what you need to know

What is IFA? Europe's biggest technology showcase, held in September every year in Berlin, and attended by most of the major players in the industry.

Europe's biggest technology showcase, held in September every year in Berlin, and attended by most of the major players in the industry. When is IFA 2022? This year's event will run from September 2-6, and will be the first fully in-person IFA since 2019.

This year's event will run from September 2-6, and will be the first fully in-person IFA since 2019. Which brands will be there? Most of the key tech companies including LG and Samsung will be there, as well as Huawei, Lenovo and Asus. It seems like Sony won't be appearing, however, and Apple never attends IFA, preferring to host its own events.

What to expect at IFA 2022

IFA 2022: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung India)

Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, with a huge range of products. While it usually leaves its biggest announcements, especially when it comes to smartphones, for its own 'Unpacked' events, it often shows off its TVs, audio, and home appliances at IFA.

Despite not attending last year, and instead hosting its 'Life Unstoppable' event at the same time, Samsung looks like it will be back at IFA 2022.

We don't currently know much about what Samsung is likely to reveal this year, but rumors are swirling that we could see a whole load of new SmartThings products, which is Samsung's IoT (Internet of Things) platform for smart fridges, washing machines and more.

Hopefully, we may get some new micro-LED TVs from Samsung as well, as well as computing accessories.

IFA 2022: LG

(Image credit: 123RF)

LG usually has a big presence at IFA, and while the days of the company showing off its smartphones is long gone, it has a huge range of devices that it will likely want to show off at this year's event.

Again, we've not heard any concrete rumors about what LG will be bringing to IFA 2022, but we expect to see some great new TVs, projectors and appliances.

IFA 2022: TCL

(Image credit: Future)

TCL is well-known for its affordable TVs that drastically undercut the competition when it comes to price, especially during events like Black Friday. TCL has announced that it's going to be at IFA 2022, and it's going big, with a global press conference on September 1, and then a huge exhibition for the rest of the week with " an expansive TCL booth spanning over 2,500 square meters."

According to TCL, it will be showing off "the latest displays, soundbars and smart wearables, along with a full range of smart home appliances, and an assortment of new TV prototypes."

It certainly sounds exciting, and we can't wait to see what they have in store.

IFA 2022: Huawei

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei's issues with the US and its companies continue to rumble on, but it's still committed to IFA 2022.

The Chinese company has been a big presence at IFA in years past, even using the event to announce a new smartphone.

While we're not sure what Huawei has in store for IFA 2022, it's likely to show off its mobile devices, along with its burgeoning laptop and networking product line-ups.

IFA 2022: Honor

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor, once a sub-brand of Huawei, but now a force to be reckoned with in its own right, will be at IFA 2022,

It's already announced that it'll hold a keynote at 5pm CEST / 11am ET / 4pm BST on September 2, and we'll likely see smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones and more from the company.

IFA 2022: Philips

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips, and its parent company TP Vision, will once again be a big presence at IFA 2022, and we expect to see new TV and audio devices, as well as kitchen utensils and maybe even more smart home lighting Hue products.

IFA 2022: Qualcomm

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once again, the opening keynote for IFA 2022 will be from Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon. He also spoke at last year's keynote, and while Qualcomm may not be the most recognizable name, it's a company that has products that power a lot of your devices, especially smartphones and tablets.

Amon has hinted that his keynote will talk about 5G, AI, and the 'intelligent edge' - whatever that is.

We may also see new laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset (rather than more common processors from Intel and AMD). Of all the companies at IFA 2022, Qualcomm could be the one that will give us the biggest insight into the future of tech.

IFA 2022: Garmin

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin is expected to show up at IFA, and it could use the big tech event to show off more new products.

The company specializes in fitness trackers, so there's a good chance we'll see some new and improved devices that will help us monitor our fitness levels while we work out.