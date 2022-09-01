Lenovo's gaming and curved monitors are set to be some of the best in class

Audio player loading…

At Lenovo’s Tech Life | IFA event, several monitors were showcased with the highlights being the upcoming gaming monitor Legion Y32p-30 and the curved monitor ThinkVision T34w-30.

The Legion Y32p-30 is an impressive 31.5-inch monitor with an equally impressive 3840 x 2160 resolution. Its response time is an extremely fast 0.2ms with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Those are already great specs for gamers but it has something to offer creatives as well, with a 99% sRGB for its coverage ratio and a 112% sRGB for its color gamut coverage.

Seeing it in action truly reflected its high quality, with a crystal clear picture that’s sure to make any video game or creative project pop in color. The brightness helps along as well, with a peak of 400 cd / m2.

It also features an excellent port selection for a monitor: two HDMI 2.1 ports, one audio jack, one Display Port 1.4, one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A, and one USB Type-B. These features and specs could easily put it in the running as one of the best gaming monitors to be released this year.

The Legion Y32p-30 gaming monitor is expected to launch in December 2022 for $749.99 (around £650 / AU$1,100).

(Image credit: Future)

There’s also the ThinkVision T34w-30, which is Lenovo’s 34-inch curved monitor option. It boasts a 3440 x 1440 resolution (21:9) at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, which is perfect for more casual use as a business PC monitor or a screen for watching movies. Its 99% sRGB coverage ratio lets it double as a monitor for creative projects.

The curved aspect really adds to the monitor, allowing for a more complete view of the screen, but not so curved that it becomes overwhelming or claustrophobic. And the size helps, as it has great screen real estate without forcing you to crane your neck or lean back in uncomfortable positions to view the whole screen.

Its port selection is also quite good as it includes an ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0, one DP 1.4, one USB Type-C port, four USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack.

The ThinkVision T34w-30 is expected to launch in January 2023 for $849 (around £740 / AU$1,250).