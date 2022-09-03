This retro-inspired coffee maker would be a good thing for students to have around

Audio player loading…

During day three of the IFA 2022 (opens in new tab), we had the opportunity to meet and great with yet more fabulous brands. Swan was one of them.

Swan is an iconic British brand dating back to the 1920s who have been designing stylish cookware and appliances with outstanding performance. The majority of their collection is available in an eclectic host of colors including sky blue (our favorite), rich red, delicate green, traditional cream and contemporary black.

When we saw the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine we were immediately drawn to the retro-styling, vintage inspired, beautiful design. The large pressure dial with a wide rimmed chrome-effect casing in the center of the appliance is one of the first features you see. The eye then moves along to the side to see the three buttons which control the size of the cup. There's also a milk frother for making frothy lattes that you can see just below the one-touch buttons.

It's available to buy from Amazon (opens in new tab) and other retailers from £108 ($124.32 / $AU 182.58) which is one of the most affordable espresso coffee machines you can buy, and is one that if we were going to college / university we would be taking with us.

(Image credit: Future)

Although we were not in a position to try out the coffee maker (this will come soon) we were impressed with just how versatile it promises to be. It can make so much more than an espresso. With its 15 bars of pressure - which is the maximum amount you want to apply to an espresso - you can also enjoy lighter tastes such as a cappuccino, latte and flat white.

The detachable milk tank and milk frothing steamer can make the majority of coffee specialisms possible. We reckon that if you're not in the mood for a coffee then you could use the milk warming capabilities to make a hot chocolate.

(Image credit: Future)

A feature that we love is that the drip tray can be adjusted. This is really useful for catering for the different sizes mugs and cups you may prefer to use. If your a true coffee connoisseur then you'll have a small espresso cup (for espressos) and a taller, glass vessel for lattes. If you're not a coffee connoisseur no worries: using your favorite mug will hold a coffee just as delicious.

Overall, we think that this is one of the best espresso machines (opens in new tab) for students heading off to college / uni for the first time, or returning to complete their studies. It may not be the cheapest coffee maker available since you can pick up a filter coffee machine for around half the price but, if you want to be able to make a latte, cappuccino or espresso with the touch of a button in style, then this is the machine for you.

(Image credit: Future)

IFA 2022 is Europe's biggest tech show, and TechRadar is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and announcements, plus our hands-on first impressions of the new TVs, wearables, audio devices and other gadgets on show.