If this wireless Panasonic OLED TV concept is the future, count me in

Here at IFA 2022, we're expecting a bunch of new TV launches (on top of the already-announced LG Flex OLED TV) – but an early TV that's caught my eye isn't one that you'll actually be able to buy, at least not any time soon.

Panasonic's booth shows off a concept for an OLED TV screen with a separate box for connections and circuitry, but the panel and the box aren't physically connected at all.

A high-speed wireless connection is used instead, which is capable of sending a full-quality 4K image, and means that the external box could be hidden away wherever you like. In the image above, it's actually one of the books below the screen.

None of the tech here is new or groundbreaking in itself – Samsung has been using external connection boxes with a single cable that runs to the TV in models like the Samsung QN95B for a few years, and wireless 4K HDMI adapters are already a thing you can buy (though remain incredibly niche currently).

But by combining the two, plus taking advantage of the thinness that the best OLED TVs are known for, and exploring the idea of giving the connection box a design that helps it to just blend in with your decor, this takes the concept up a level for me.

Here are the books from the bottom of the image above – the Panasonic wireless control box is the slightly separate one on the left. (Image credit: Future)

In particular, the idea of just hanging the TV with a visible wire like a picture frame, with no clunky mounting bracket, looks excellent (even if you don't choose to hang your clothes alongside it, as Panasonic has). Having the thin OLED screen with no wall behind feels extra cool and modern, and just opened my mind a little more to the possibilities.

Where would you put your TV if physically connecting to other devices didn't matter? Or how would you mount it? Even if you don't hand it, you could completely rethink the idea of the TV bench.

The screen does still need power, of course, so it's not totally cable-free and without limitations. But who knows, wireless power might solve that sometime in the future too.

But still, we're already seeing wireless support for soundbars and surround speakers coming in products from Samsung and LG among others, so wireless connection boxes is maybe the next logical step for aesthetes.

