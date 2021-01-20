Sony WH-1000XM4 deals can save you £40 on the world's best headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals aren't easy to find, especially considering these industry-leading headphones were only released last year. The successors to the incredibly popular Sony WH-1000XM3s, the XM4s have seen a handful of discounts in their lifespan so far. The good news is this week's £40 saving takes us to within £10 of their lowest price yet.

The £349.99 headphones are available for just £309 at John Lewis right now. You'll find this offer available at a few other retailers, notably Currys and Amazon, but with John Lewis you're also picking up a free two year guarantee for extra peace of mind as well.

It's worth noting that the Black version isn't included in this week's Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals - you're still looking at a £349.99 price tag on the more classic design, but grabbing the silver model can save you some cash right now.

You can find more information on this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal just below.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: £349.99 £309 at John Lewis

You're saving £40 on these powerful industry leading headphones at John Lewis this week. While the black version is still up for £349.99, this price drop on the Silver model takes these incredible cups to within £10 of their lowest price ever. Plus, you'll also find a two year guarantee included as well.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pair a mastery of rich audio quality with leading quality of life features as well. You'll find some of the best active noise cancellation around in here, with the intelligent 'speak to chat' feature that pauses your music and switches off ANC to enable quick conversations without that awkward fumble. Not only that, but adaptive sound control will also sense your activity and tune ambient sound settings to match your day.

More Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals

You may also find cheaper Sony WH-1000XM3 deals available, if you're happy to forego some of the smarter features sitting inside the latest release - like speak to chat and adaptive sound control.

If you're looking to branch out to other brands in your search for the best noise-canceling headphone deals, you can also check out our round up of the latest Beats headphone deals and the lowest Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices.