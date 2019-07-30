Sony headphones sale: save £70 on the best noise-canceling headphones on the planet

Didn't have the cash around Prime Day? Well not to worry as you can get a sweet pair of noise-canceling Sony headphones today at an even better price. That's right, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are available from just £259.99 - about £10 less than they were a few weeks ago in the massive summer sale and £70 under the RRP.

We've put the Sony WH-1000XM3 right at the very top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones list, so yeah this is kind of a big deal that we can't wait to share with you. But hey, even at £259.99, that price isn't for everyone for a pair of headphones. Good thing we've found another set of noise-canceling headphones from Sony for you at just £97 then isn't it?

Noise-cancellation has become big business in the headphones market in recent years and Sony has come out on top with these superb cans that keep the outside world at bay. And while rivals like Bose have been busy getting the noise-cancellation right, Sony has remembered to made the playback experience top of the line too. Oh and a 30-hour battery life certainly helps it stay in our good books too.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (silver) £330 £259.99 at Amazon

This is arguably the best headphone deal of the summer and given many electronics stores seem to have wrapped up sales since Prime Day ended, we doubt we'll get better than this for this pair.

Over in the US, you can get a black pair listed as 'renewed' for just $279. There's also $67 off the new silver ones.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (black) £330 £266.68 at Amazon

The black model has also been discounted, although not as much the silver version. Still, this could be the best price we'll see for a while now.

Sony WH-CH700N headphones £97 at Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones aren't as refined as the ones above, but reviews have been excellent from both the critics and consumers. £97 is mighty tempting compared to the pricier models from Sony and Bose too.

Still not sure? Amazon has a wide selection of models to choose from from other brands too. We've rounded up more of the cheapest cheapest noise cancelling headphone deals that are currently available. Or, if you can wait, we're bound to see loads of cracking headphone deals around Black Friday.