Score 100GB of data on a Samsung S20 Plus deal for the price of the regular S20

Samsung's new S20 is a pretty expensive handset, even when you go for the cheapest available varient. Then when you step up to to the bigger S20 Plus, prices get really expensive. This deal helps ease that price - a lot.

Exclusively available to TechRadar readers, you can currently get an S20 Plus contract with a massive 100GB of data for just £47 a month. That puts this in the same bracket as the cheaper S20 which is available for just £2 a month less.

Considering the S20 Plus costs £100 more and contracts normally go well into the £50/£60 a month region, this is easily the cheapest Samsung S20 Plus deal we've seen since the device launched.

You can find out more about this exclusive offer below or for the even larger S20 Ultra, we have a similar exclusive, offering 100GB of data at a solid price.

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus?

The S20 Plus is the middle choice of Samsung's trio of phones, landing you the same camera set-up as the regular S20 but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing to create 3D feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.

Really, the S20 Plus is the best of both worlds, blending the more affordable price points of the S20 and the high-end specs of the Ultra into one neat package.