Save £950 on this high-end LG OLED TV deal in the January Sales

This OLED TV deal from LG is bringing you a £2,799 television for just £1,849 - a saving of nearly £1,000 in the January sales. This is a gorgeous display from a fantastic manufacturer well known for its high-end OLED televisions and fantastic A9 upscaling processing.

You're getting the C9 model here, one of the more feature-rich versions that will open you up to amazing audio and visuals. With a second generation A9 processor, the LG TV optimises each standard definition show you watch for your 4K screen, meaning you always get the best picture with even smarter analysis under the hood. Add to that the eye-boggling clarity of an OLED screen's colour pinpointing, helped by the Dolby Vision you get straight out of the box, and HDR 10 Pro, and you've got yourself an amazing display.

Saving £950 on this stunning OLED TV deal is a great way to start the year and with a feature set and quality of picture like this one, you'll be set for 2020's entertainment.

LG 65C9MLB 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | £2,799 £1,849 at Currys

You're getting a gorgeous OLED display on this LG television, all for £950 off in the January sales. Add in a second-generation A9 processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10 and smart assistant integration, and you've bagged yourself a fantastic deal.

