Save £285 on your energy bills with this exclusive Shell Energy deal

We've teamed up with Shell Energy to launch an exclusive energy deal that’s currently the cheapest fixed tariff available anywhere: Energy September 2021 v4. The average home will save £285 on their energy bills compared to the price cap by switching to it. Plus, when you switch via our energy comparison service, you’ll also get a £20 bill credit if you use dual duel, or £10 for single fuel.

That makes this the cheapest fixed tariff - and the best energy deal - available anywhere right now. And don't worry if you’re an existing Shell Energy customer: you can sign up for it, too.

We've calculated the savings shown here based on the average UK home. The exact amount you could save by switching to this new tariff depends on where in the UK live, and how much energy your home uses. To find out, pop your details into our price comparison tool and we'll show you in less than two minutes.

Shell Energy: Energy September 2021 v4 + £20 Bill Credit

Fixed: one year | Early exit fees: £30 per fuel | Average annual price: £841/year* | Save £285/year

This exclusive Shell Energy tariff undercuts the price cap by £285 and comes with a £20 bill credit, making this the cheapest energy tariff around right now. It uses 100% renewable electricity as standard. If you switch to it, you'll fix your energy prices until the end of September 2021. If you decide to leave early, you'll need to pay an exit fee of £30 per fuel. See how much you could save by switching to our exclusive Shell Energy tariff

*Details are subject to change. Average bill value based on Ofgem figures for medium dual-fuel use. All information correct as of 18/08/2020

What else do you need to know?

Shell Energy’s Energy September 2021 v4 tariff will fix your energy prices until 30/09/2021 - and includes 100% renewable electricity as standard. You should be aware that because it’s a fixed tariff, you’ll be charged an exit fee of £30 per fuel if you choose to leave before the term ends.

To get the extra bill credit, you need to be on supply and have a valid direct debit active until after the second monthly statement is received. You can’t have cancelled - or be in the process of cancelling - your Shell Energy Tariff. If you meet these conditions, you’ll see the discount applied to your bill within 90 days of service.