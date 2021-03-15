Save big with these brilliant Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds have dropped to their lowest ever price in a fantastic wireless earbuds deal from Amazon, slashing the price from £139 to just £69. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region.)

This deal only applies to the white model, though other colours have been given their own discounts, too.

Looking for something a little more high spec? You can also save on the newer Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, with Amazon cutting the price from £159 to £89 (again, this deal applies to the white version).

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – the brand's bean-shaped in-ear headphones – have also dropped to their lowest price at Amazon, coming in at just £78. While this deal applies to the black model, the other colours are heavily discounted too.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds: £139 £69 at Amazon

Save £80 – This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Buds, making this an excellent deal from Amazon. For your money, you're getting a comfortable, secure fit, powerful bass, and a stylish design. While this deal only applies to the white version of the earbuds, other colours have been discounted, too.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: £159 £89 at Amazon

Save £70 - This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus. For your money you're getting a 22-hour battery life, improved audio quality than the original Galaxy Buds, and support for iOS devices.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £179 £78 at Amazon

Save £101 – This is an astonishing discount on the Galaxy Buds Live, knocking over £100 off the price. This deal applies to the black version of the earbuds, though other colours have also been heavily discounted. With an unusual bean-shaped design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are good – but not great – true wireless earbuds. They have a number of neat features and offer a combined 28-hour battery life.View Deal

How the wireless earbuds compare

If you've been after some new true wireless earbuds, you may have had your eye on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds. With the three new generations of the earbuds released since (including the Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro) these earphones have seen some decent price cuts over the last few months. However, today you can pick up Samsung's original wireless earbuds for their lowest price ever at Walmart.

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds can still hold their own against the latest releases, with powerful sound, a comfortable fit thanks to adjustable tips and wing sizes, and Ambient Aware mode that only lets in the sound it needs to for a premium listening experience.

While the touch controls can be a little finicky, these in-ear headphones impressed with their bassy sound and stylish look. Bear in mind, a 13-hour combined battery life is much lower than many wireless earbuds on the market, including the Apple AirPods.

If you want something a little more advanced, then the pricier Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus may be the right choice for you. The offer an improved sound quality compared to their predecessors, a 22-hour combined battery life, and support for iOS devices, as well as Android devices.

For more adventurous types, there are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The kidney bean shape of these buds is very different to what we've seen from rival brands, with most other wireless earbuds on the market. They’re certainly unique, but those interested in high-end sound quality and excellent ANC over a conversation-starting design should look elsewhere.

However, if you're looking for the latest Samsung earbuds, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which offer better sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support. They don’t offer the same level of noise cancellation as over-ear headphones or the sound quality of high-end earbuds, but for their price they offer just enough of both to be competitive.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region below, including the newer generation models:

If you're still searching for those perfect true wireless earbuds you can check out the latest AirPods deals and AirPods Pro sales, or take a look at the best cheap headphone deals going right now.