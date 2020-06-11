Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch and new Galaxy Buds may get a July launch

Samsung looks to have a busy few weeks ahead of it, because before the anticipated Galaxy Note 20 launch in August, the company could host a launch event in July for the Galaxy Watch 3 and new Galaxy Buds.

That's according to Samsung-focused news site Sammobile, which published a report mentioning all the products the company has geared up to launch throughout the rest of 2020.

Most of these are devices we're expecting to see arrive alongside the Note 20 series of phones, including the Galaxy Fold 2, a 5G-compatible Galazy Z Flip and the Galaxy Tab S7, but two others are also mentioned: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Sammobile suggests that Samsung will launch the latter two products, the smartwatch and true wireless earbuds, in July, ahead of the bigger August launch, likely so that they'll garner some attention without being overshadowed by the mobile and tablet devices.

While there's no actual date mentioned for this mini-launch available yet, both pieces of kit might then go on sale at the time of the August event.

(Image credit: Winfuture.de/Richard Quandt)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3

It looks like 'Samsung Galaxy Buds Live' could be the official name of the Galaxy Buds 2, although it's possible they could be another variant of the original Galaxy Buds, as the Galaxy Buds Plus were.

The Galaxy Buds Live are rumored to come equipped with active noise cancellation, and may come bundled with the flagship phones like Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung may choose to price the new buds aggressively to compete against the rivals like the Apple AirPods, keeping the price below $150 / £150 / AU$300.

The mention of the Galaxy Watch 3 may sound curious given there's no Watch 2, but we've heard that Samsung may look to skip straight to 'Watch 3' to emphasize that it's a newer device than the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Whatever the new wearable ends up being called, reports have suggested that Samsung may bring back the rotating bezel seen on the original Galaxy Watch, and that it may have a Titanium build.

As soon as Samsung confirms the date of its launch event/events we'll let you know – and of course we'll be bringing you all the news about the new devices, and our hands-on first impressions, when they appear.