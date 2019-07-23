Samsung Galaxy Note 10 snapped next to more impressive Note 10 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (pictured) is about to be replaced

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro can't stop leaking, with the latest photos seemingly showing the two handsets in real life – and there's no question which one is set to be more impressive.

Posted by the generally reliable @UniverseIce Twitter account, the images see the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro lying side-by-side, with shots of the front and the rear of both devices.

They fall in line with the host of Galaxy Note 10 leaks we've seen to date, with centralized punch-hole camera arrays in the display, and sizable camera setups on the rear.

It means these images don't tell us anything we've not heard rumored before, but what they do provide is further evidence that what we've seen so far is accurate.

What is clear, however, is the Galaxy Note 10 Pro is set to be the more impressive handset, with a bigger display, what looks to be a larger front-camera setup and more imaging sensors on the rear versus the smaller Note 10.

Galaxy Note10, Note10+ model.I don't know where the photo comes from, please let me know if you know it. pic.twitter.com/XKA4qLs7ywJuly 23, 2019

Not long to wait

The good news is you don't have long to wait to find out if these images, and all the other rumors and leaks are true, with Samsung's next Unpacked launch event happening on August 7.

We'll be reporting live from the event in Brooklyn, New York to bring you all the latest Samsung has to offer – with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro expected to headline.