Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may be here as soon as July with under-screen selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is less than a week old at the time of writing, but we're already hearing about the next foldable phone from the manufacturer and it's expected to be called the Galaxy Fold 2.

That's a sequel to the company's first foldable device that launched in 2019, and the upcoming phone may be unveiled as soon as July, according to sources speaking to Korean newspaper Aju News.

The newspaper claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will also sport an under-screen selfie camera, allowing Samsung to forgo a notch or punch-hole for the front-facing shooter.

What we know about the Galaxy Fold 2

Ross Young, founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants, seems to have similar information on the display too, backing up the claim that it will come with an under-screen selfie camera.

Young also claims the company will include a 7.7-inch main display on the Galaxy Fold 2. That's a slightly bigger option than the 7.3-inch main screen on the original Galaxy Fold.

May have an under panel camera sensor too meaning no hole. May or may not have UTG. Have to boost UTG capacity in Vietnam...February 16, 2020

As for the release date, Young agrees that the middle of this year is the most likely launch window, but Aju News is even more specific, claiming it will happen in July this year.

That would be a strange time for Samsung to introduce a new device though considering it traditionally unveils its Galaxy Note series of phones in August of each year, so that would likely mean two launches in quick succession.

Aju News claims this new device will have a similar price to the original phone, so it won't be cheap, with an estimated cost of $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900.

Finally, both these sources also claim Samsung is internally code-naming this device Champ. The fact that both of these sources say that likely means it's accurate, but we'll have to wait to see if other sources agree in the coming months.

Via Android Authority