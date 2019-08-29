Rick and Morty season 4 release date, rumors, and Inter-Dimensional Cable 3

TV fans all over the world are waiting with bated breath for news of a Rick and Morty season 4 release date, after Adult Swim's animated sci-fi show completed its third season in October 2017.

The show centers around the Smith family, which consists of married couple Jerry and Beth, their two children Summer and Morty, and Beth’s alcoholic mad scientist father Rick, who has commandeered their garage for use as his personal laboratory.

It’s been a long time coming, but negotiations with Adult Swim concluded in May 2018 with the renewal of the beloved series for 70 new episodes – more than the first three seasons of Rick and Morty combined.

That enormous commission is testament to the show’s success, which has surpassed its status as a cult favorite to become one of Adult Swim's most loved syndicated series.

While Rick and Morty has traditionally been one of Netflix's most popular shows outside of the US, the fourth season will air on Channel 4 in the UK instead, after the broadcaster outbid Netflix.

Part of Rick and Morty’s success is down to its masterful combination of wacky, borderline-offensive comedy with truly stirring character arcs, from Rick’s self destructive nihilism to Morty’s acceptance of humanity’s insignificance within the larger universe (and his inherent teenage awkwardness).

The series largely focuses on the adventures of Rick and Morty, who travel to other planets and dimensions using Rick’s flying car, allowing us to see multiple versions of the characters who exist within the multiverse.

While Rick is eccentric, nihilistic and reckless, Morty is anxious and self-conscious, acting as the moral compass that tempers his grandfather’s massive ego.

Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, everybody's gonna die. Come watch TV. Morty Smith

When will Rick and Morty season 4 be released?

Traditionally there have been huge stretches in between series, and season four is no different, with the previous season ending in October 2017.

That being said, the Rick and Morty season 4 release date is fast approaching, with WarnerMedia confirming that it will air in November 2019 – we still don’t have a specific date, but we know that there will be 10 episodes in the new season.

We might not have so long to wait for season 5 however; co-creator Justin Roiland confirmed in an interview with Polygon that the renewal deal would allow the team to reduce the gaps in between seasons and “keep the machine going”.

Rick and Morty season 4 trailers

While we haven’t had a full trailer for Rick and Morty season 4, we have been treated to a clip from the new season.

The first clip from season 4 appeared on the Adult Swim YoutTube channel on July 19, and reveals that one episode will star an alien called Gloopie (voiced by Taika Waititi), who helps Jerry to launch an app.

You can watch the clip below:

What will happen in Rick and Morty season 4?

Rick and Morty’s storylines are so wild, it’s quite difficult to say where the next season will take us, but we can be fairly sure we’ll be seeing lots more adventures through space and time.

However, the scant information we do have on the new season means we can speculate as to its contents.

Rick leaves home

The official Twitter for Rick and Morty has also revealed a few stills from the new season, one of which shows Rick walking peacefully through a field, away from his flying car – could season 4 see Rick abandon his family once more?

The promised land is near. Here are the first images from Season 4. #RickandMorty @adultswim pic.twitter.com/6kJUgIjbsjJuly 16, 2019

The return of the Vindicators

Remember the intergalactic crime-fighting Vindicators from season 3? Another still shared on Twitter shows Rick with aliens that look pretty similar to one of the team’s members, Crocubot, who was crushed to death as a result of Rick’s egomaniacal Saw-like game.

At the end of the episode, lead Vindicator Supernova goes mad with desire for revenge and tries to kill Rick and Morty before escaping – so we could be in for a final showdown between Rick and the cosmic heroine.

Inter-Dimensional Cable 3

One of the most loved aspects of the series is Interdimensional Cable – a plot point that first appeared in season 1, when Rick hijacks the family’s cable box so that it has access to TV channels from across multiple dimensions and universes.

As the family watches, we’re treated to the infinite possibilities of multiverse TV, including a crime show in a universe where people evolved from corn, and an advert for a restaurant that caters exclusively to people with tiny mouths.

According to an article by Inverse, the return of Inter-Dimensional Cable is all but confirmed, after Roiland shared an image of a recording booth on Instagram with the caption “Idc3 (maybe) @rickandmorty” – Idc3 could easily stand for Interdimensional Cable 3.