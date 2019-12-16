When will Rick and Morty season 4 return in 2020?

Rick and Morty season 4 has ended its five-episode run on Adult Swim in 2019, and five more will air in 2020. We don't know exactly when it'll return, but one of the cast has provided a suggestion that's it coming sooner rather than later.

Below, we'll explain more on when you can expect to see episode 6 of Rick and Morty season 4. Our best guess is that the show will return in the first half of next year, but this is a show that's famous for taking its time: over two years passed between seasons 3 and 4.

Rick and Morty season 4 part 2 will release "sooner than later"

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

The exact timing is unclear for the second half of Rick and Morty season 4, but the bulk of the voice acting has already been recorded for the last five episodes. Collider (thanks, GamesRadar) interviewed the voice of Summer, Spencer Grammer, who revealed she's finished recording the script for season 4 episode 10, though she has additional work to do after the fact.

"And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later. And then we also have, I know they’re working on season five," she says, noting there are some interesting Summer-themed episodes coming up.

"I just recorded 4.10 when I was in LA a few weeks ago but, those change a lot. I'll be going back to do pick-ups probably for some of them. They’re revising and then re-writing certain things. So, we’re not finished yet but yes, I recorded all of them so far."

It's hard to tell just how that translates to when we'll see more of season 4, but "sooner than later" would indicate that it's unlikely to be a whole year away. That said, this is an animated show, which requires more lead time than a live-action show usually does.

We already knew there'd be a Rick and Morty season 5, as the show was renewed for 70 episodes after season 3 ended.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 are left?

Five episodes. Rick and Morty season 4 is ten episodes long. Five were always going to air in 2019, while the other half was pegged for a no-more-specific date than 2020.

Is Rick and Morty season 4 on Hulu?

We have the rights to stream past seasons of Rick and Morty in our streaming library. We should see S4 join our streaming library some time after the season finishes airing on TV. If you'd like to stream S4 as it airs, you can do so with Hulu + Live TV: https://t.co/xiny322tcE!November 20, 2019

You can't stream season 4 of Rick and Morty on-demand with regular Hulu subscriptions right now - Hulu has been fielding requests for this on Twitter (see above). But you can watch the episodes as they air with the more expensive Hulu + Live TV package.

Otherwise, you'll have to wait for Rick and Morty season 4 to be added to Hulu after the whole season has completed airing, which will be 2020 at the earliest. You can watch the first two episodes on Adult Swim's website, though, and unlock the others if you have a cable subscription.

When is the next episode of Rick and Morty in the UK?

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 5 airs on E4 at 10PM on Wednesday December 18. The show will be available on the All4 streaming platform afterwards, supported by ads.