Puma Smartwatch is a Wear OS wearable that focuses on running

The Puma Smartwatch has just been unveiled at IFA 2019, and it looks like it's trying to take the smartwatch world by storm, at least for runners.

It's sporting some high-end specs, and other useful features for when you're on a jog, but it might not compare to more high-end devices.

The Puma Smartwatch runs on Google's Wear OS, which plenty of smartwatches use so the interface shouldn't be too alien if you're coming from another similar device.

One of the headline features of the Puma Smartwatch is that it runs on a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, which is a processor that not many existing smartwatches use.

Perks of this piece of tech include more efficient processing, which should make your battery last longer even though it sports an always-on display. Puma states the battery should last for 24 hours, which isn't that long though.

In terms of fitness tracking, there are a few things that'll appeal. As well as standard modes like step tracking and heart rate monitoring, there's also GPS, weather updates, various training apps and a swimproof design.

There are select other features in the Puma Smartwatch, like Google Assistant, Google Pay and Spotify integration, to give you extra ways to use the smartwatch, but these are all in order to enhance your exercise experience.

If this running-centric smartwatch appeals to you, it's coming out in October or November (we've actually heard both), for a price of $275 (roughly £225, AU$410). That's a fairly mid-ranged price for what seems like a useful piece of kit.