PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date has been confirmed

Insomniac Games has finally confirmed the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date - and it's sooner than you might think.

In a post on the official PlayStation blog, creative director of Insomniac Games, Marcus Smith, confirmed that the PS5 exclusive will be released on June 11, 2021.

"All of us at Insomniac Games say thank you for your support of Ratchet & Clank across the last 19 years and four generations of PlayStation consoles," Smith wrote. "It’s been an incredible journey so far and we’re excited to share the next chapter with you soon.

"How soon? We have been working hard to ensure that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is a showpiece game and exclusive for your PlayStation 5 console. We’re thrilled to confirm that the game will launch on June 11, 2021."

Check out the new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart release date reveal trailer below:

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand-new full-length adventure," Smith continued. "When the evil Dr. Nefarious uses a device that can access alternate dimensions to find a galaxy where he always wins, Ratchet and Clank are separated. As they try to re-unite, they will meet a new Lombax resistance fighter, explore new and familiar locales (but with new dimensional twists!), and wield a whole new arsenal of out of this world weapons.

"If you’ve never played a Ratchet & Clank game before, this is an excellent one to start with as the adventure is a stand-alone storyline, but longtime fans of the series will find deeper layers of connection to previous games."

Pushing the PS5 power

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was first revealed during the PlayStation 5 showcase in June 2020, with a debut trailer that really showed off what we could expect from the new PlayStation - however, no release date outside of a 2021 window was given.

The upcoming third-person shooter platform adventure will feature enhanced lighting, ray tracing and a targeted 60fps performance mode, as our galactic duo planet-hop to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious. In addition, the PS5 exclusive utilizes the console's super-fast SSD to move the player seamlessly between these worlds.

A new female Lombax will also be playable, alongside a huge arsenal of weapons, including the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb. Most importantly, the Rift Tether can pull Ratchet and Clank through anomalies to move around the world.

Along with confirmation of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's release date, Insomniac Games has also confirmed pre-orders for the title are now open - with those who pre-order getting some early-unlock items.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will join Sony's PS5 exclusive line-up which already includes the likes of Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars and Astro's Playroom.